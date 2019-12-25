Texan migrant worker released from Mexico after detention – National

Loading...

A Texan woman who went to Mexico to deliver Christmas gifts to an extensive refugee camp awaiting US court hearings said Wednesday that she was detained by the authorities there for two days.

Anamichelle Castellano said she and another volunteer for her nonprofit group were stopped on a bridge between Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Mexico on Monday. She said the authorities found a small box of ammunition left behind by her husband in the car she was driving.

CONTINUE READING:

The US-Mexican migrant crisis: what is really happening at the border?



Mexico has strict laws against the entry of weapons or ammunition. These laws occasionally trick Americans to cross the border.

Castellano said she slept on a couch in a government office with her 9-year-old daughter Monday night. She made a statement on Tuesday to someone she thought was a prosecutor, and was then allowed to leave a few hours later. The prosecutor in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The story continues under the advertisement

Castellano and her husband Jehu run a non-profit organization called the Socorro Foundation. They are volunteers trying to help thousands of parents and children waiting in Mexican border towns to seek asylum from American immigration courts.

1:30

Migrants gather for the Christmas party on the US-Mexico border

Migrants gather for the Christmas party on the US-Mexico border

The government of President Donald Trump has prevented many asylum seekers from entering the country or removing them from the United States while their cases under the "Stay in Mexico" policy are still pending.

"Our belief is very strong," said her father Genaro Lopez on Wednesday. "God didn't blink. He had a plan."

Castellano said she and a group of volunteers worked late into the night to pack gifts for children in the Matamoros camp, which is made up of hundreds of tents that are set up in the countryside next to the Rio Grande, the river that runs through the U.S. and Mexico separates from Texas, are set up.

CONTINUE READING:

No crimes or misconduct in 2018, deaths of 2 migrant children: U.S. agency Watchdog



She said she had problems with the car early Monday and ended up driving her husband's car. Her husband finally took hers. They shared about 300 gifts between the two.

While her husband was driving into Matamoros without incident, an official told Castellano that an additional check was required for her vehicle. When she was told that the officers would unpack all gifts in her vehicle to examine them for dangerous items, she agreed that the officers should use an X-ray machine to examine the vehicle.

The story continues under the advertisement

This scan uncovered a small box of ammunition, which she described as about the size of a palm. Castellano said she didn't know anything about the box until the scan and didn't plan on taking it to Mexico.

1:19

Almost 1 million migrants were arrested on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2019: White House

Almost 1 million migrants were arrested on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2019: White House

During the two days, she learned of conflicting information about whether she could go or be detained. She identified officers from at least three different agencies who asked their questions.

Ultimately, she was told that she and the other volunteer could go if they paid $ 8,000. The fee was eventually reduced to around $ 4,000 and her husband paid $ 3,000.

She was told that she might have to return to see a judge in Reynosa. She said she would do this as soon as a trial date was announced.

"I serve refugees," she said. "To tell myself that I can't go back and give them their gifts and supplies, I can't risk that."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,