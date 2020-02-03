Texan man accused of hanging a veteran companion dog for barking

A Texan man is accused of hanging a dog with a power cord to provide emotional support to a veteran after getting annoyed that she barked in the house he entered in rural Florida.

Robert Leroy Edwards, 38, hit his teenage son when the boy didn’t help him hide the remains of Richard Hunt’s black Labrador Retriever. The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Disabled Navy veteran Hunt had his son Ian take care of the six-year-old Midnight so that he could live in a motorhome.

Ian desperately called his father when the incident happened, and when Hunt arrived on Manatee County property – about 85 kilometers south of Tampa – the WFLA said that midnight was dead.

After being hung in Ian’s hen house, the dog’s remains were found in the rear of the Hunt family boat.

Hunt informed the outlet that Edwards hadn’t stayed with Ian for more than a week at the time of the incident and that while he was drinking a lot, it wasn’t a problem.

After Midnight’s death, Edward was said to have hit Ian in the face “multiple times”, causing bruising when the man investigated what was going on, WaPo reports.

Edwards was arrested and tortured to inflict pain and serious injury that resulted in the death of an animal. Child abuse without major physical injury; Battery by touching or hitting; and contribution to crime of a minor. He is in custody for a $ 62,000 bond.

“We have no idea what brings him to this point,” said Randy Warren, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s office, The Washington Post.

“I hope and pray that she could think of us who loved her and not this scum,” said Hunt at midnight’s last moments, noting that he was going to be present at each of Edward’s trials.

