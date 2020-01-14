Teton Pass closed, back country journey with high avalanche risk discouraged

(WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo. – The avalanche risk in the Teton area is over 7,500 feet on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, strong winds and snowfalls in recent days have formed “hard plates on various aspects and at different altitudes”.

WY 22 via Teton Pass is closed due to winter conditions between Wilson and the Idaho state border, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“Additional snowfall and strong winds that will occur today will contribute to this problem of the floor slab and also burden the snowpack with deep weaknesses,” added the avalanche center. “In medium and high altitudes, natural avalanche activity is likely to affect both the new and low altitudes.”

In these areas, backcountry travel is not recommended due to the high risk of avalanches.

The center predicts an additional 8 to 10 inches of snowfall over the next 24 hours.

“About ten inches of moisture has dropped since the beginning of the new year,” says the avalanche center. “Dangerous, deep, hard plates can fail due to the impact of a triggered wind plate or possibly the weight of a single person hitting a weak spot on a slope.”

“These plates could fail on two different, weak layers. The higher layer was buried at the beginning of the new year and could be detached two to four feet deep in the upper heights and two feet deep in the lower heights. “

Such a “deep plate” is said to have occurred on Monday in Drews Slide south of the Jackson Hole Mountian Resort.

The avalanche continues to describe the situation “persistent deep plate”.

“This buried, weak layer consists of a multitude of aspects: surface rime, buried, faceted snow and south-facing aspects, crusts,” it says. “On November 25, a deeper weak layer was buried. This danger is limited to the north-facing terrain at 8,000 feet and is associated with other aspects as the altitude increases. This weakness can occur on 9500 feet of west, north and east slopes. When triggered, plates involving this layer can be up to two meters deep. “