Test of the new 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster

Loading...

The Boxster is all about this happy medium between power and pleasure

Words of Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto-Trader

Decades ago, Porsche was primarily a serious high-performance sports car with frightening handling that facilitated the loss of grip and rotation. Then, in the 90s, the MX5, Mazda’s world sales record, came and Porsche thought they were going to do it, so hello Boxster. Now called the 718 Boxster in its entirety, we tested the 718 Boxster T, which is a lighter version (but not as mental as the S or GTS) for a more hardcore sports vibe.

Style

The style is subjective, of course, but in our opinion, the Boxster has always been the most pleasing Porsche. It sits low on the road, without the oily rump of the 911, molded into an elegant silhouette with a tight fabric roof. Its well-balanced proportions echo its body – unlike the 911 whose engine oscillates at the rear like a twirling Miley Cyrus, the Boxster’s engine is in the middle of the car, just behind the driver, while keeping the good weight.

We tested the Boxster T, in bright yellow, which was reflected throughout the interior, handles in yellow fabric that replace the handles (to reduce the weight in this version T), with yellow door seams and yellow dial. Good work.

Technology

Porsches are still important to their sports performance indoors, so there is no tablet-style touchscreen, partly because the Boxster is a small two-seater sports car, and partly because such thrift stores prevail for a purist driving pleasure. Instead, there is a small touch screen and lots of little buttons. If this is the last example of connectivity you are looking for, look elsewhere. You will of course benefit from DAB, satellite, Bluetooth telephone connection, etc. two-zone climate control.

Comfort

Hmm. Comfort is not the main selling point of a two-seat convertible sports car … there is a lot of noise from the wind and tires, and then of course you put the roof down and everything becomes soft but oh, so much fun on a beautiful sunny day. There is a fair amount of head and leg room for two six-foot adults, although my rugby boyfriend said the seat position hurt his back and couldn’t be comfortable. So I left it at home and put my foot on the accelerator pedal solo.

However, you get two boots with this engine mounted in the middle, one in normal rear position and one in front. The front was deep enough for my son’s 50 school and sports bags…

Power

Ah, the Boxster is all about this balance between power and pleasure. Too much power equals too many nerves in our book, but the Boxster, even in the more hardcore T version, provides enough thrill, both through acceleration and noise, to satisfy most oil tankers who like to use their cars more than once in a blue moon when it is dry enough. We’re talking about 300 horsepower, rear-wheel drive and 0 to 62 mph in five seconds. All via a six-speed manual gearbox with a quick change between gears. Very satisfying stuff.

Price

While the Porsche Boxster is more expensive than the Mazda MX-5 which launched its presence, you benefit from real power and the famous high-quality German engineering from Porsche. The Boxster T starts at £ 53,000, but by the time you’ve added the options mentioned in the technical segment above, and a few other fun things, you’ll be closer to £ 60,000. If you want to have fun without spending too much, take a look at the basic Boxster.