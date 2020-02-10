Test of car and driver between the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S proves that Porsche was right

Composite edited by author. Image: Porsche, Tesla

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model S Performance finally compete in one of the first comprehensive tests of the two cars together. The results show that although the Tesla is the better EV deal, Porsche seems to be right about the performance of the Taycan that beats its estimates.

Since details of the technical possibilities of the first regular electric car from Porsche and the answer to Tesla, the 2020 Porsche Taycan, have crept in, it was one disappointment after another.

On paper, the Taycan Turbo S does not correspond to the 0 to 60 km / h time of the top class Tesla and does not come close to the estimated range of the car in California. Porsche claims that the Taycan can reach 0 to 60 km / h in 2.6 seconds with a maximum of 750 hp, with an EPA estimated range of just 192 miles. The Model S Performance has a claimed 0 to 60 km / h time of 2.4 seconds and an EPA estimated range of 348 miles.

Not only does the Taycan Turbo S lag behind performance, but it also costs more than the Tesla at $ 185,000 versus the Model S price from $ 99,990.

Not good. But from the start, Porsche has claimed that the performance of the Taycan, while remaining on paper at Tesla, is extremely close to matching the electric car juggernaut. Porsche’s main argument for the Taycan is that it is designed to perform with consistent results, with Tesla performance deteriorating as you push the car harder and more often.

Porsche has also claimed that the EPA estimates for the Taycan are extremely conservative, and claims that the EPA’s estimated 192-mile range of the Turbo S in the real world should actually be closer to 278 miles.

The good news is that the first major test by Car And Driver that places the two cars opposite each other seems to accurately reflect Porsche’s claims.

Porsche Taycan (left) versus Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) (right) results from Car And Driver:

Roll-out, 1 ft: 0.2 sec; 0.2 sec

60 km / h: 2.4 sec ; 2.5 sec

; 2.5 sec 100 km / h: 6.0 sec ; 6.4 sec

; 6.4 sec 130 mph: 10.5 sec ; 11.9 sec

; 11.9 sec 150 km / h: 15.2 seconds ; 18.5 seconds

; 18.5 seconds Rolling start, 5 – 60 mph: 2.9 sec; 2.8 sec

Top acceleration, 30-50 mph: 1.1 sec; 1.1 sec

Top acceleration, 50-70 mph: 1.6 sec; 1.6 sec

¼ mile: 10.5 sec @ 130 mph ; 10.7 sec @ 125 mph

; 10.7 sec @ 125 mph Top speed (claim from the mfr): 162 mph; 163 km / h

Brakes, 70-0 mph: 155 ft ; 156 ft

; 156 ft Brakes, 100-0 mph: 306 ft ; 313 ft

; 313 ft Handling, 300 ft slide skid path: 0.99 g; 0.92 g

According to Car And Driver statistics, the Taycan Turbo S beat the Model S from 0 to 60 mph, 0 to 100 mph, 0 to 130 mph and 0 to 150 mph, with an increasing margin at every speed interval between the two that the Taycan can really pulling away from the Tesla. This of course means that the Turbo S also beat the Tesla in the quarter-mile by 0.2 seconds, and that time includes a shift to the second gear in the two-speed transmission from the Taycan.

The results also showed that the Taycan launched “harder” with 1.3 g than the Tesla could achieve, and the Porsche braked faster at 70 mph and 100 mph.

These figures seem to support Porsche’s claim that he first built a performance car, and then an electric car. The article also claims that, “unlike the Tesla, the Porsche will replicate those songs over and over again”, and that is exactly what Porsche claims.

(For) all discussions about the speed of the Model S, it is incredibly difficult to reach its maximum acceleration times. It must be fully charged and the battery must be pre-heated for 45 minutes to use Ludicrous Plus mode. After the hero’s first run, the times of the Tesla quickly fall back, slowing to the point that we took notes while waiting for the quarter mile to arrive.

Car and driver have not tested the claimed top speed of every car manufacturer, so they only reported the claimed figures where the Tesla wins by 1 mph. I was also not happy with C & D’s distance test, where they drove every car on average 75 km / h more than 100 miles on the same oval circuit to measure efficiency.

The results seem to show that both cars have an estimated 70 MPGe in one way or another, despite the EPA’s Tesla having a combined efficiency of 104 MPGe. The expected range in the test for each car was 209 miles for the Porsche versus just 222 miles for the Tesla. Keep in mind that the efficiency is projected from the first 100 miles and consistently runs at 75 km / h. During my own recent Taycan ride, a Porsche representative claimed that EVs are struggling more than 70 km / h because their efficiency is beginning to decrease dramatically at higher speeds.

The rest of the test conditions, such as whether or not HVAC is running and which other systems or factors may have extracted energy from each car, are not mentioned in the article. I would not consider these outcomes as a gospel. It is also worth noting that the Taycan tested was still a prototype.

The build quality of each car was also a factor in this test, with Car And Driver finding that the Model S fit and finish are still missing, with remarkable panel openings, despite years of complaints and supposed work to repair it at Tesla. They also found that the Porsche at 70 km / h was quieter on the road.

In the end, the Car And Driver test came down to the Model S Performance being the better car, with some interesting circumstances. “Judged from the driver’s seat alone, the Taycan is the better car. It meets the high expectations of this legendary brand, proves its real-world reach and moves the EV bar on a few fronts. But the price is always a factor; in this case an insurmountable ‘, concludes the Car And Driver article.

I think if you have the money and want to push your car harder when you have the chance, you should have a clear idea in which EV you should settle. Anyway, it’s close enough to make the Porsche a difficult bargain over the steeply cheaper starting price of the Tesla.

