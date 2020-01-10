Test: CalDigit Tuff Nano IP67 portable USB-C SSD

Loading...

The CalDigit Tuff Nano is essentially a miniaturized version of its full-size, more aesthetic Tuff drive, with a rubber bumper and an IP67 protection rating. Unlike the ordinary Tuff Nano, this version is small, with dimensions adapted to pockets which compare well with discs of similar size like those of the popular T-Series range from Samsung.

Should you consider adding the CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD to your stable of external storage devices? Watch our practical video review for more details.

Characteristics

Powered by Toshiba 512 GB or 1 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD (coming soon)

USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit / s)

Read speed: 1055 MB / s

Bus powered USB-C connection

1 x USB-C to USB-A cable

1 x USB-C to USB-C cable

IP67 rated

Passively cooled chassis

Includes rubber bumper

Available with gray, black, blue or red bumpers

Includes a hard flip storage case

Dimensions: 2.99 x 2.14 x 0.57 inches

Weight: 0.163 lbs (0.074 kg)

2 year limited warranty

Price: $ 129.95

CalDigit Tuff Nano Reviews

Unpacking

In typical CalDigit fashion, the Tuff Nano comes in a hard-shell archiving case with room to store the two USB cables that came with the drive. One of the included cables allows easy connection to a Mac via USB-C, and an additional cable uses an older USB-A connection for computers without USB-C.

The Nano itself is wrapped in a flexible silicone bumper which is removable. If the bumper is removed, the CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD has slightly smaller length and width dimensions than the popular Samsung T5, although it is a few hairs thicker than the Samsung drive.

CalDigit uses an aluminum exterior for the player shell, with plastic tips. One impressive thing to note is that the player is completely devoid of an activity light, which is usually an eyesore when using an external drive in dark environments.

Durability

Besides its small size and speed, one of the most important characteristics of the CalDigit Tuff Nano is its durability. The reader has been specially designed to withstand harsh environments and has an IP67 protection rating for resistance to water and dust.

CalDigit says the Tuff Nano can be dropped from a height of up to three meters and submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. All of this, of course, depending on whether or not you use the included silicone bumper, which has been specially designed to keep the Tuff Nano durable. For example, the bumper has a cap that seals the USB-C port to help prevent water ingress.

While I would not deliberately recommend dropping the Tuff Nano, covering it with sand, or soaking it in water, it is good to know that it is able to withstand such harsh environments in the event of an accident. .

I was very curious about water resistance, so I took the liberty of soaking the player in a bowl of water for a few minutes, and it didn’t get worse for wear. The bumper has done a great job of keeping water out of the USB-C port area.

Performance

The CalDigit Tuff Drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 bus-powered connectivity, which is basically another way of saying it can connect up to 10 Gbps. As a result, CalDigit boasts read speeds of up to 1050 MB / s, and as the tests show, it comes close enough to that number.

I used the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test tool to compare the CalDigit Tuff Nano, and here is a typical result:

The USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and the Toshiba M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD inside the drive have proven to be a good combo, producing speeds that offer more than enough headroom for 4K broadband workflows . The main potential drawback of this drive for such workflows is capacity, as only a 512 GB version is available, although CalDigit says that a 1 TB version is expected to arrive soon.

Since the player only uses passive cooling, I also made sure to test the extended file transfers to see if the player would slow down after a while, as other readers know. The CalDigit Tuff Nano was able to produce the same rate of speed throughout the transaction when transferring a file of 20 GB, 50 GB and more than 100 GB.

Taking 9to5Mac

If 512 GB of storage is enough for your needs, the CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD is an impressive portable bus-powered drive capable of withstanding the elements and offering constant speed. With its removable bumper included, I think it’s a player designed to travel and work in environments that could be considered difficult.

The CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD is a solid MacBook Air and MacBook Pro companion. With its simple USB-C connectivity, its small format, its robust exterior and its price of $ 130, it is worth considering whether the storage size is enough for you. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below.

