TeslaCam grabbed a Tesla driver who covered it in front of a police cruiser

At the wheel of Tesla it is difficult to resist the urge to press the throttle at any opportunity, and the driver of the next Tesla could take a lot of trouble for it.

This clip was recently aired on YouTube and removed from a Tesla rear camera. Although it is unclear exactly which model, everything looks fast. Very soon.

Shortly after the traffic lights turn green, Tesla descends forward and moves with extreme speed on the road, quickly opening a gap several hundred feet away from the cars behind it. Unfortunately for the driver, one of these cars just became the Ford Explorer police car.

Shortly after Tesla opens a significant gap from the rest of the traffic, the Explorer leads up to her track and throws on her flashing lights, simultaneously illuminating the spotlight. At this point, we are sure that the driver had a heart attack, thinking that he would be transferred.

Oddly enough, the police did not attempt to drag Tesla, though he was likely to be speeding when traveling from a traffic light. It seems the police just decided to catch fire as they passed by to alert the Tesla driver and let them know they were being watched.

