Tesla was hit with reports of unintended acceleration

Tesla has made waves in the automotive industry and has recently become the most valuable American car manufacturer. It achieved this elevated position thanks to the power of its fully electrical designs and a robust autonomous system called Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is now investigating reports that Tesla vehicles suffer unintended acceleration.

When you hear the phrase “unintended acceleration”, you are probably thinking of Toyota in the 2000s (if not Audi in the 1980s). Shortly after Toyota became the largest automaker in the world, the increasing number of unintended acceleration incidents led to an American investigation. Toyota has suspended the sale of various models and recalled 2.3 million vehicles in 2010.

The Toyota situation did not receive much attention from regulators until several deaths were linked to unintended acceleration. Tesla is a much smaller company, but it is being examined more than ever with its aggressive development of Autopilot. Independent investor Brian Sparks has reportedly filed a petition with NHTSA requesting the agency to investigate about 127 cases of unintended acceleration. Those incidents included 110 accidents and 52 injured. These are particularly serious accusations for Tesla because it tunes its cars to speed up – the Model S in Ludicrous mode can go from 0 to 6 in less than four seconds.

It should be noted that Sparks, in its capacity as investor, is inadequate for Tesla’s shares. That means he will earn money if the value of the company falls. He therefore has an interest in damaging the company. He says, however, that he was moved to submit the petition after hearing from Jennifer Terry, who experienced unintended acceleration twice. After the first, she asked Tesla for an immediate service appointment, but was only able to get a few weeks off. While waiting, the car accelerated again and caused a collision with four cars and two injuries. Sparks was looking for additional complaints about unintended acceleration in Tesla vehicles and was surprised to see so much.

The NHTSA says the size of the allegations is huge and includes 500,000 vehicles, including Model 3, Model S and Model X. The agency is evaluating the petition and will decide whether it justifies a formal probe of the company’s vehicles. It can take a long time to complete such an investigation, because Tesla vehicles are more dependent on technology than others. CEO and founder Elon Musk often talks about how little profit Tesla makes. A lengthy NHTSA investigation can cause major problems for the company. So far, investors are not particularly scared. Tesla fell just $ 2.99 (0.58 percent) on Friday when the market closed.

