Tesla to implement a key ‘easy’ security feature

Tesla’s mobile app is one of the core components of Tesla’s proprietary experience, and yet its security lacks one important feature – two-factor authentication.

According to CEO Elon Musk, that will change in the near future.

When asked on Twitter if there were any updates regarding the two-factor authentication for the app, Musk said it was “coming soon” (via Teslarati).

Two-factor authentication is an important security feature that makes it difficult for someone to access your data without your consent. Should Tesla implement it for its app, it will need additional information (other than the user’s name and password) to launch the app, such as a code sent via text message or Face ID scan.

Basic services like Gmail, Facebook, and Twitter all offer two-factor authentication in one form or another.

For Tesla’s mobile app, this is important, as the app controls various aspects of the car, including locking and unlocking, finding it, calling it from the garage etc. Currently, the app is protected by a Tesla account user name and password. .

In the same thread, Musk also answered some questions on other Tesla features. For example, he said the company is considering implementing an ultra-somewhat “baby mode” – possibly as a variant of Joe Mode, which reduces chime volume to reduce disruption for passengers behind the seats. . Another suggestion was to add a volume slider to Joe Mode, to which Musk replied “yes.”

Tesla’s mobile app is available for iPhone and Android.

