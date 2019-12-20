Tesla tax credit expires on December 31, acting quickly to save $ 1,875

Loading...

If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift for yourself, you may want to get a Tesla because their vehicles will no longer be eligible for a US government tax credit from next year.

As we reported earlier, Tesla sold their 200,000th electric vehicle in 2018 and this led to an automatic reduction in future tax reductions. The first reduction took effect in January and saw the tax credit fall from $ 7,500 to $ 3,750. That figure was reduced to $ 1,875 in July and is now ending at the end of the year.

As a result, customers who have thought about buying a Tesla must act quickly because they can save $ 1,875 as long as they receive a Model 3, Model S or Model X before December 31. That's a considerable amount of savings and it effectively lowers the base price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $ 38,115.

To help as many people as possible get the expired tax reduction, Tesla has updated their inventory so that customers can see which vehicles are available for immediate delivery. The inventory varies by location, but a quick check shows that a handful of vehicles are available in Southeast Michigan, including four Model 3s, six Model S & # 39; and ten Model Xs. That is not a huge selection, so buyers cannot be too picky if they want the tax reduction.

Automakers have urged the government to extend tax credits, but even dual proposals are met with strong resistance from President Trump. White House officials are said to have gone so far as to warn lawmakers that incorporating an extension of EV tax credits into legislation could lead to a veto bill.

Although the tax credit was conceived as a way to make environmentally friendly vehicles more affordable, they have been labeled as a welfare program for the rich. A report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration also found that the program was poorly managed, as an evaluation of 239,422 claims showed that 16,510 taxpayers had $ 73.8 (£ 56.6 / € 66.6) million in potentially incorrect credits received.