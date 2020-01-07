Loading...

BEIJING – Tesla’s Shanghai plant delivered its first cars to customers on Monday and CEO Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for global sales.

Musk chaired a ceremony in which half a dozen buyers in red Tesla T-shirts chased away new Model 3 sedans. He thanked previous customers who, according to him, made the expansion of Tesla in China possible by purchasing imported models of the young brand.

Tesla Inc. built the Gigafactory 3, the first outside the United States, following the decision of the ruling Communist Party 2018 to allow full foreign ownership in the production of electric cars. It is due to the Model 3 and a planned SUV, the Model Y.

Producing in China isolates Tesla from potential tax increases on imported US-made vehicles from the Beijing tariff war with Washington. Other foreign car manufacturers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Co. have had joint venture factories in China for a long time.

China is the largest global electricity market, but the production launch of Tesla comes at a time when sales are falling after the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.

Total sales of electric vehicles fell in November from almost a year earlier by almost 45% to 95,000. Turnover for the first 11 months of 2019 increased by 1.3% for just over 1 million vehicles.

Musk said Tesla plans to increase investment in China and set up a design center to “make a car for global sales,” but he did not provide details.

Model 3 made in China starts at 299,050 yuan ($ 42,680) after a price cut announced last month.

The company said production began in December and 15 Model 3s were delivered to Tesla employees in Shanghai on December 30.

Tesla is facing a busy market that is flooded with dozens of electric models from rivals, including GM, VW, Nissan Motor Co. and China’s BYD Auto and BAIC. They are under pressure to meet the government’s sales goals that move the costs of promoting the technology to the industry.

Automakers who do not achieve their goals can buy credits from rivals that do. That can be a windfall for Tesla and other brands that deserve a surplus because their entire output is electric. Beijing has yet to determine the price of credits.

The Shanghai factory makes Tesla the first foreign car brand with full ownership of its Chinese location.

Other global brands work through partnerships with car manufacturers and share their income. Most are expected to remain in such companies to take advantage of the governmental relationships of their Chinese partners, despite the ruling party’s plans to allow full foreign ownership throughout the automotive industry next year.

Tesla reported earlier that it delivered a total of 367,500 cars last year.

The company surprised investors by reporting a $ 143 million profit in the quarter that ended in September, raising hope that Tesla could become profitable. The company lost $ 1.1 billion in the first half of the year.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press