Tesla strongly rejects claims of acceleration problem with its cars

Tesla has strongly rejected the claims that some of its cars are susceptible to sudden and unexpected acceleration.

The accusation was announced last week when it appeared that more than 100 Tesla owners had signed a petition calling the problem the cause of 110 accidents and 52 injuries with the Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles.

The petition is now being evaluated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) pending a decision whether it deserves a formal defect investigation.

Tesla: Claims are “completely untrue”

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, January 20, the Elon Musk company insisted “there is no” unintended acceleration “in Tesla vehicles,” and described the petition as “completely untrue”.

It said it was brought by a short-seller (who can take advantage when a company’s stock price falls), a claim first reported by CNBC when the news of the petition broke out last week.

Tesla said it was always transparent with NHTSA and that it had spoken with the agency in recent years about “most of the complaints alleged in the petition”, and added that in all cases where the vehicle had the data confirmed that the car worked as designed. In other words, the car accelerated when the driver pressed the corresponding pedal and slowed down when they applied the brake.

Accidental use of the accelerator pedal is a well-documented driving error. In Japan, for example, the problem is currently receiving a lot of attention after a number of accidents caused by the error, with most cases involving older drivers. Sliding floor mats are also known to press the accelerator pedal, a problem that led Toyota to recall several million vehicles in 2009.

The Tesla owners who signed the petition have asked NHTSA to recall 500,000 cars that were built between 2012 and 2019 and that relate to most of the vehicles that Tesla has produced so far.

As noted by consumer reports, one of the petition’s complainants contains claims from a resident of Henderson, Nevada, of two sudden acceleration incidents in three months. One of the alleged incidents occurred when the owner maneuvered his Model S into a parking lot, where the vehicle was reportedly experiencing “uncontrollable acceleration” leading to a crash that led to cracked ribs and property damage of $ 18,000.

Whatever the true cause of the unexpected acceleration, Tesla wants to solve the problem as quickly as possible. However, NHTSA has so far not offered a timeline for its preliminary investigation.

Recommendations from the editors