Tesla shares break through US $ 420 mark 16 months after Musk's infamous tweet

"Whoa … the stock is so high lol," Musk tweeted Monday after Tesla's shares crossed the $ 420 mark.

The number 420 is closely associated with marijuana as a slang for the consumption of cannabis. It also refers to the cannabis-related celebrations that take place every year on April 20.

The take-private tweet in August of last year, at a time when Tesla was trading in the middle of the US $ 330, had taken stocks as high as US $ 387. Later in the month, the stocks moved closer to US $ 320 as part of a comprehensive regulatory review.

The American Securities and Exchange Commission fined Musk and Tesla $ 20 million ($ 28.9 million) for the $ 420 tweet. Musk has also been forced to resign from his post as president and is required to submit any public statements about Tesla's finances and other subjects for consideration by legal counsel.

Reuters announced earlier Monday that the company and a group of Chinese banks had agreed to a new 10 billion yuan ($ 2.1 billion) loan facility for the auto plant's five years. Shanghai.

An announcement will likely be made this week, said one of the people, asking not to be identified while discussing a private matter.

Tesla's shares rose more than 3.6% in Monday's session and have risen nearly 65% ​​since the October quarterly report.

