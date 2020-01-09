Tesla shares $ 500 rocket, valuing Carmaker at nearly $ 89 million, more than GM and Ford combined

Loading...

Tesla’s shares continue to soar, reaching a record $ 492.14 per share at the close of trading Wednesday, increasing the automaker’s market capitalization to nearly $ 89 billion, more than General Motors and Ford reunited.

The company’s current share price is remarkable considering that by June 2019, the value of the shares had halved in just six months. Fast forward seven months and they’ve climbed 160%, reaching a new high and making Tesla the most popular automaker in U.S. history.

There are a number of reasons for the sudden rise in Tesla’s share price. For starters, Elon Musk’s company released delivery figures for the last quarter of the year, surpassing the bottom of its target of delivering between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles in 2019, shipping a total of 367,500. vehicles.

Musk will be happy: Tesla reaches its delivery target for 2019 and sends its courses to new records

In addition, Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai is operational less than a year after the ground was inaugurated at the huge site, which has the capacity to build up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

MainStay Capital Management’s chief investment strategist David Kudla told Reuters, however, that investors should take into account a variety of factors if they were considering buying Tesla stocks.

“It is clear that Tesla has returned to a stock of history and there is a lot of good news out there,” he said. “But, there are still a few problematic issues, the main one of which is what its continued profitability will look like, and when will it start to be valued as an automotive company and not a technology company.”