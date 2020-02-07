Tesla removed autopilot functions from model S used after “Audit”

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Tesla vehicles contain more fancy technology than anything else on the road that allows these electric cars to navigate the streets and find you in a parking lot. However, you have to pay extra for Tesla’s fully autonomous autopilot features. Should Tesla ever suspect that you haven’t paid for these features, the company appears to be willing to nuclearize them remotely. This happened to a driver who bought a used Tesla at the end of last year.

The buyer, who was only identified as Alec in a Jalopnik report, bought a used 2017 Tesla Model S in December 2017. Alec received the car from a third-party dealer who bought the car himself at a Tesla auction the previous month. Alec probably felt that he had done a good deal first because this vehicle (a 75D variant) had the full “expanded” autopilot suite. This increases the purchase price by about $ 8,000 when you buy from Tesla.

The autopilot features are listed on the car’s sticker as included, so Alec was understandably confused when his car didn’t seem to have autopilot navigation or summoning. When he contacted Tesla, Alec learned that the company had deactivated these features remotely after an investigation found that “Fully Automated Driving wasn’t a feature he paid for.”

It is unclear why Tesla believes Alec is not eligible for Enhanced Autopilot because Tesla configured and sold the car with these features enabled. However, Tesla did a remote inspection of the vehicle a few days after the vehicle was sold to the dealer. At that time, it deactivated the functions of a car that it did not own and prompted Alec to buy the Model S with the certainty that he would drive fully himself. Of course, this situation only benefits Tesla. Alec cheekily asked if customers who buy used Teslas could opt to disable features to get a cheaper price. The representative said no.

This is an unusual situation in which a car buyer finds himself, but it may spread further. All modern Tesla vehicles are able to improve the autopilot. However, the vehicle’s software decides whether you can use it. If Tesla ever decides to remove the access, it can flip the switch remotely. Imagine that you bought a car that offered four-wheel drive, but one day the manufacturer decided that you weren’t authorized to use this function. Suddenly only two wheels are powered. This is the brave new world of connected cars.

Read now: