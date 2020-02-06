Tesla remotely removes Autopilot functions from the used Tesla from the customer without any notice

One of the less considered side effects of car features that go from hardware to software is that important functions and capabilities of a car can now be removed without actual contact with a particular car. Where once de-contenting involved at least one screwdriver (or, if you were in a hurry, a hammer), now thousands of dollars of options can disappear somewhere with a mouse click. And that is exactly what happened to a Tesla owner, and it seems that many others.

Alec (I will remember his last name for privacy reasons) last December 20 bought a Tesla Model S from an external dealer who bought the car directly through Tesla through an auction on November 15, 2019. The car was sold at an auction as a result of a buy-back of the California Lemon Law, because the car suffered a known problem in which the center stack screen developed a noticeable yellow border.

When the dealer bought the car at a Tesla auction on November 15, it was chosen with both Enhanced Autopilot and Tesla’s confusingly named Full Self Driving Capability; together these options were $ 8,000. You can see them directly on the Monroney sticker for the car:

Tesla officially sold the car to the dealer on November 15, a date I confirmed by seeing the title of the car. On 18 November Tesla appears to have carried out a remote ‘audit’ of the car. The result of that audit was that when the car’s software was updated to the latest version in December, the Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capability (FSD) were removed from the car.

Tesla confirmed the date of the audit – which marked the removal functions – in an invoice:

A disclosure statement from Tesla to the dealer at the time of sale does not state anything about Autopilot or FSD removal:

It is also worth noting that those repairs to the unveiling were not actually carried out, which is why Alec brought his car to a service center in January.

Let us give a brief summary at this point: a Model S with Enhanced Autopilot (including the Summon function) and FSD “options” are sold at an auction, a dealer buys it after the dealer checks in to the car for the dealer and decides it should not have an Autopilot or FSD ‘possibility’, dealer sells car to customer based on the specifications they knew the car had (and were shown on the window sticker, and confirmed via a screenshot of the car’s display with the options), and later, when the customer upgrades the car’s software, Autopilot and FSD disappear.

When Alec asked Tesla’s customer service about this, this was their answer:

Tesla has recently found that customers are incorrectly configured for Autopilot versions for which they have not paid. Since then an audit has been carried out to correct these cases. Your vehicle is one of the vehicles that is not correctly configured for Autopilot. We have looked back at your purchase history and unfortunately self-driving was not a function for which you had paid. We apologize for the confusion. If you are still interested in having those extra features, we can begin the process to purchase the upgrade.

This is all very enigmatic. Alec bought the car from a dealer based on a series of functions that the dealer knew the car had at an auction. If Alec saw that the car had Autopilot and FSD when he paid for it, how exactly did he not pay for those functions?

Those functions together are worth $ 8,000, but since they were already in the car when he bought it, is it hard to understand how he somehow didn’t pay for it?

I realize that these are software functions, but they act as every physical characteristic of a car. You do not pay a subscription for FSD or Autopilot, you pay a one-off fee, just like you would for an electromechanical cruise control system on any other car.

For example, if you buy a used Ford Ecosport (not my first choice, but you do) that has lane assist and active cruise control, and Ford somehow thinks you haven’t paid for those specific features, and sends a service technique to physically remove it from your car, I think we all consider that pretty wrong. We can even consider that theft. I don’t know how Tesla is different here.

If Tesla had performed their audit prior to the sale of the car, and had made everyone in the loop aware that the car was not satisfied, that would be one thing; still a bit shitty, but a little more defensible.

But this audit took place after the first sale of the car. The car was no longer the property of Tesla at the time of the audit and none of the parties involved was aware that functions were being removed from the car.

As an experiment, Alec contacted a Tesla used vehicle sales advisor to see if he could ask if Autopilot and FSD could be removed from a used vehicle.

Alec suggested that he wanted a certain car, but wanted to save money by having FSD removed. The sales consultant told him that

“… if it’s added and it’s a used car, they just won’t delete it.”

That goes against Alec’s experience, where Tesla has removed FSD from a used car.

Alec is not alone in his experience; Tesla message boards have stories from other owners who have experienced similar incidents.

Everything that happened here completely contradicts how we understood buying and selling used cars, because there were used cars for sale. Whatever equipment the car had at the time of sale was part of that sale, period.

Subscription-based services such as OnStar would be different, but that’s not what we’re dealing with here; This is an optional feature of the car that is paid once, such as cruise control or A / C or a radio. You cannot just take it off after the car has been sold with those functions that are considered part of the car.

It sets a poor precedent for car manufacturers to de-content used cars after sale; technically, any function that is available to be activated or deactivated in software can be vulnerable to something like this, and I cannot think of a context in which remote removal after purchase is ok.

It even seems like a big mess, a cowardly attempt to double-dip and get money for the same functions every time the car is sold again.

I approached Tesla several times a week for comments and received no reply. I update when and when I do that.

