Tesla Inc said Monday that there had been no unintended acceleration of its vehicles when it responded to a petition to a U.S. security agency that examined and recalled approximately 500,000 of the company’s electric vehicles for the alleged defect.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday that it would review the petition and released a revised version entitled “Tesla vehicles experience accidental acceleration at speeds well above those of other cars on the road.”

In the petition, the agency was asked to recall all Tesla vehicles, Model S, Model X and Model 3, produced from 2013. Accidents related to accidental acceleration and complaints submitted to the NHTSA were reported in the media.

Tesla said the petition was “completely wrong” and was brought up by a short seller.

Brian Sparks, who currently sells Tesla shares short, according to CNBC, submitted the petition https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2020/INBC-DP20001-3494.pdf in September.

“Over the past few years, we have discussed most of the complaints alleged in the petition with NHTSA. In any case, we have checked the data and verified that the vehicle is working properly,” said Tesla in a blog post https: // www. tesla.com/blog/no-unintended-acceleration-tesla-vehicles.

A spokesman for the NHTSA declined to comment on Tesla’s statement on Monday. The agency said last week that it would “carefully review the petition and relevant data.”

Sparks could not be reached immediately for comment.

