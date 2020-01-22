Tesla reaches an estimate of $ 100 billion

Photo: Raphael Orlove / JalopnikThe morning shiftAll your daily car news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

Tesla’s rating would be Dr. Making Evil tremble, bombs could stand in the way of a new factory in Germany, the EU has to deal with Trump, airbags are not your friend and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, January 22. 2020th

1st gear: eleven zeros

After a decade of ups and downs, Tesla has hit a record $ 100 billion. That’s eleven zeros on the check, an unprecedented figure for an American automaker, according to Reuters. Somewhere in the hereafter, Tucker, DeLorean and Lee Iacocca struggle for what Musk and Tesla have accomplished.

More about the meaning of Reuters:

Tesla Inc was the first listed US automaker to sell $ 100 billion in expanded retail on Tuesday, a sign of Wall Street’s confidence in an all-electric future.

(…)

Tesla’s market value also takes Musk a step closer to earning the first $ 346 million tranches of options in a record-breaking salary package.

The $ 100 billion valuation must remain valid for both a month and a half to trigger the exercise of the first of 12 tranches of the options granted to Musk to purchase Tesla shares.

This first “tranche” of options is part of a record-breaking compensation package that Musk could earn over $ 50 billion if he continues to achieve the package’s ambitious goals over the next decade. That’s a lot of money to retire with Mars.

2nd gear: Tesla joins allies in World War II

As for the brave American automaker, Tesla has just finished building its Gigafactory in Shanghai in record time and is already in full swing to start building its next project – a manufacturing facility in Germany.

But there is one big, explosive problem: the amount Tesla wants to build on is full of World War II bombs. More information from the Wall Street Journal:

Tesla, which outlined its German factory plan in November, has entered some details for the construction of a property outside of Berlin in the past few weeks. The new plant in Brandenburg should go into operation quickly, if not in a year as it was achieved in China. However, Mr. Musk is known for aggressive, self-imposed deadlines that are often missed.

The challenges for his German plan include two special ones: bat colonies and unexploded bombs from World War II, which would have to be removed from the factory site before construction began.

If the bats and bombs weren’t enough, Tesla is also unlikely to reach the speed at which the Shanghai plant was built, which took less than two years:

Most recently, Porsche AG built a car factory in Germany for its first fully electric sedan. After the groundbreaking of Volkswagen AG in 2015, it took 48 months for production to start.

Porsche had to comply with strict environmental and architectural guidelines. The assembly facility near Stuttgart had to be largely underground to limit its height to 38 meters so that the fresh air supply to the city was not obstructed.

3rd gear: Customs threats again

Do you remember how the US government has overcome trade disputes with Canada, Mexico, China and Europe in the past three years? Well, the scales have dropped back to the “threat” side, and President Trump has again threatened the European Union for the trade negotiations he provoked.

From Reuters:

US President Donald Trump threatened high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union on Wednesday if the bloc does not agree to a trade agreement.

(…)

The United States has also threatened up to 100% tariffs on French goods, from champagne to handbags, because a Washington tax on digital services damages US technology companies.

Trump told CNBC that the European Union needed to make a trade. “You have no choice,” Trump said.

In a separate interview in Davos with Fox Business News, Trump said tariffs on EU cars could be 25%.

Trump also announced that negotiations with Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal appear to be underway as the country is due to leave the European Union in late January.

4th gear: Two new, different massive airbag recalls

Just when it looked like we were near the end of the massive Takata airbag recall scandal, in which millions and millions of airbag infiltrators were recalled because of the risk of fatal splinters when activated, but no. We just started a new chapter, reports Automotive News:

Honda Motor Co. is recalling 2.7 million older US vehicles in North America due to potentially defective airbag gas generators.

The defect is a different type of Takata inflator than the one in which 19 automakers with Takata airbag inflators recalled more than 42 million U.S. vehicles worldwide.

The new recall affects Honda and Acura automobiles from the 1996 to 2003 model years. Honda said it was known that the new recall campaign tore an inflator on site – a 2012 crash in Texas that resulted in an injury – and two at junkyards in Japan.

The campaign included 2.4 million U.S. vehicles and 300,000 in Canada, Honda said, adding that there were no callback numbers for other countries.

Toyota is also recalling millions of airbag vehicles that may not be inflated. Auto News reports:

Toyota Motor Corp. will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide due to an electronic defect that may result in airbags not deploying in the event of an accident.

The recall, which includes 2.9 million U.S. vehicles, applies to 2011-19 Corolla, 2011-13 Matrix, 2012-18 Avalon, and 2013-18 Avalon hybrid vehicles.

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not provide adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in the event of an accident and can result in incomplete or missing airbag deployment. This could also affect the operation of belt tensioners.

As troubling as that may be, it is comforting to know that I can buy an old car that may not even have airbags and feel as confident in my decision as someone driving a Corolla 2019. Do you see mom Security doesn’t matter. It is not safe to be alive. Live a little

5th gear: Hyundai separates from major shareholder

It seems that a large investment company behind Hyundai and Kia suddenly ended its multi-billion dollar business relationship in late 2019, causing a massive shock to the world’s fifth largest automaker.

From Reuters:

Elliott held shares of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis worth more than $ 1 billion (£ 710.6 million) in April 2018, the Korea Economic Daily said, citing an unidentified investment banking source.

But what would cause such a massive shock? Again from Reuters:

A 2018 shareholder vote on a proposal to restructure the Hyundai Motor Group that allowed the management to be handed over to Euisun Chung was canceled after Elliott presented his own agenda for changes in the group.

In March 2019, the company’s shareholders rejected Elliott’s request for a massive special dividend and a seat on the board of directors, which struck the hedge fund’s campaign to shake South Korea’s second largest family-run conglomerate.

By November 2018, Elliott held more than 2.5 percent of Hyundai Mobis common stock, 3 percent from Hyundai Motor and 2.1 percent from its subsidiary Kia Motors.

It sounds like me when the family chooses my restaurant.

Back: Rallye Monte Carlo

There’s not a lot of auto stuff for that day in history, but I found this beautiful gallery of the Monte Carlo Rally. It started in January 1911, ran again in January 1912, paused for a few wars, and then returned to run today. Pretty cool!

Neutral: where does Tesla go from here?

Tesla recently surpassed the $ 420 valuation Musk once claimed would be enough to keep the company private (which fined him from the SEC). Is there still room to grow with such an astronomical evaluation?