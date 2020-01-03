Tesla lowers prices of model 3 in China as promised, partly thanks to subsidies

Loading...

Tesla has reduced the starting price of its Model 3 built in China by 16 percent, from 355,800 yuan to 299,050 yuan (around $ 42,900 in current exchange rates), after local grants.

The price reduction for the China-built Tesla Model 3 is a combination of the 24,750 yuan ($ 3,550) in subsidies and the company's new sales policy, which now includes revised prices for both accessories and home chargers, reports Reuters.

Tesla has already said that deliveries of the locally made Model 3 will commence on January 7 for the public. During a special ceremony, Tesla delivered the first 15 cars to the company's employees this week, just a year after the construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory began.

Tesla has said that 30 percent of the Chinese supply chain is located, which means that the rest of the car parts are currently being shipped to produce the Model 3, but the car manufacturer is striving to get 100 percent of the required parts from suppliers. buy China by the end of 2020.

2020 is a very important year for Tesla in China, as the company will double the number of Superchargers and service centers there and increase production of the Model 3 at the new Shanghai plant.

The new facility, the first from Tesla outside the United States, wants to produce 250,000 vehicles per year after the current initial phase. This also includes the Model Y, which will be produced there alongside the Model 3.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory, also China's first car factory wholly owned by foreigners, has already achieved a production target of 1,000 vehicles per week, which translates into around 280 cars per day.