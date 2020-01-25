Tesla leaks suggest that some helpful updates could be received

While not many of us are in the market for a Tesla, it’s still interesting to see how all of the new features are added to the cars. Or possibly added.

According to Greentheonly (h / t Engadget), who is known for his Tesla-specific leaks on both Reddit and Twitter, upgrades to both the S and X models could include a built-in wireless Qi charger, two new battery types, and an integrated one Batteries include new charging port types, some kind of suspension change, and possibly improved seats.

New hardware received.

Integrated inductive telephone charger (Qi) for S / X vehicles.

Two new S / X battery types in multiple configurations (not yet sure if the capacity – TBD)

new lumbar spine (new seats?)

New charging connector type.

New chassis version.

I would speculate that all of this is imminent. 1 /

– green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

The Twitter thread further states that the model could have 3 premium Yanfeng seats. However, it seems that you can only choose between the two front seats or only between left and right.

Greentheonly also points out that many people find the current hardware “somewhat stale” on both the S and X models and suggest that they would “switch to other brands for their new car without a refresh.”

In November 2019, both Model 3 and Model S received the “recommended” title from Consumer Reports. This happened after fewer problems were reported for Model 3, such as: B. jammed bolts or faulty doors.

Regardless, it was reported earlier in January that the company sold more cars in 2019 than ever before. In particular, the Model 3, which sold 367,500 vehicles last year, which is more than in 2017 and 2018 combined.

Even if some glitches and restless owners are waiting for an update, it seems Tesla is fine.