Tesla is now worth more than GM and Ford together, but there's more to it than that

Don’t look now (no matter it’s not my money), but Tesla’s stock is currently trading around $ 545 a share, or almost three times the all-time low of June. This is mainly due to the fact that the Chinese plant is operating and had a profitable third quarter. But we’ve seen this film before.

As early as June 2017, Tesla had a share price of up to $ 383, the highest ever. A month earlier, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with The Guardian that he had no idea why the company was valued so high as share prices rose.

“I believe that this market cap is larger than we rightly deserve,” he said, pointing out that his company only produces 1% of GM’s total production.

“We are a company that loses money,” added Musk. “This is not a situation where, for example, we are just greedy capitalists who decided to cut back on security to make more profits and dividends. It’s just a question of how much money we’re losing. And how do we survive? How can we not die and make everyone lose their jobs? “

Back then, the main reason for inventory growth was the introduction of Model 3, which started production this summer and was supposed to be Tesla’s mass market path to sustainable profitability. And it’s true that Model 3 was largely a success: Tesla delivered 300,600 Model 3 in 2019 and over 92,000 Model 3 in Q4 2019 alone. That’s worldwide sales, but keep in mind that in the fourth quarter, the Model 3 number is almost double the number of BMW 3 Series models sold in Tesla’s largest market in North America in 2019. You can see the argument that Tesla is on the upswing, especially when production and sales in China are growing strongly this year.

And yet, Tesla’s stock was trading at $ 185 a share last May, less than half the June 2017 high, even amid rising Model 3 sales, making current gains feel fairly optimistic between now and changed seven months ago? Tesla’s current stock price also has a market cap of nearly $ 100 billion, which could trigger a massive payment for Musk and is larger than Ford and GM combined.

What exactly do these numbers mean for anyone who is not a Tesla shareholder, a Tesla short or Musk himself? This means that a number of investors have chosen to place bets that Tesla will be successful in the long run, but that’s all the stock price means. Tesla’s valuation is huge for the time being, but it could turn out to be lower tomorrow or even in the next few minutes if enough investors decide that Tesla will not be successful in the long term and sell their Tesla stock.

Sure, there is trouble on the horizon. Sales of the S and X models generally stagnate, even if they are still very profitable vehicles for the company. The whole car that drives itself doesn’t have a proper schedule yet, and the current iteration of autopilot is dangerous in some ways. China’s auto market is currently in its first downturn in three decades, which means Tesla’s giant bet there is anything but certain. And then there’s the musk itself, always a wild card, locked up in its own self-destructive constraints.

We haven’t even talked about new products like the Model Y, the Semi, or the Cybertruck, or the Roadster, of which no customer has yet reached and some of which are very far from ever reaching customers. In any case, this company has been on the springboard for years, always on the verge of survival. It’s pretty high on the stock market right now, but no one can honestly say its long-term sustainability is guaranteed, for reasons other than older automakers, whose long-term sustainability is often only threatened by their own nearsightedness.

Tesla has something like the opposite of nearsightedness, with Musk constantly trying to rethink the future. The jury is not yet sure whether this is a good deal.