Tesla is now worth more than Ford and GM combined

Less than a month after Tesla’s share first rose above $ 400, the company’s shares have now risen past $ 500 per share. As I write this, one share of Tesla shares is worth $ 516, which means that the company as a whole is worth more than $ 93 billion.

The final rally was fueled by a new report from Colin Rusch, an analyst at the Wall Street company of Oppenheimer & Co. But more fundamentally, the rising stock price reflects the fact that after a few years of almost constant chaos, the company finally seems to be performing smoothly.

Tesla delivered 112,000 cars in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 367,500 for the full year. Both were new records for the company; Tesla has barely achieved its goal of supplying at least 360,000 cars this year.

And the company is ready for further growth. Tesla opened its new factory in China earlier this month, just a year after the factory site was broken. The maker of the electric car is planning to build a third large car factory in Germany.

The rising share price of Tesla has put Elon Musk in a striking distance from winning the first of 12 performance-related scholarships that he negotiated in his 2018 compensation package. To win a prize of 1 percent of the company’s stock – worth about $ 1 billion – Musk must achieve two milestones. First, the Tesla share must be worth more than $ 100 billion – it is now $ 93 billion. Second, Tesla must achieve certain revenue and revenue goals, for example, $ 20 billion in annual revenue.

Tesla said in an October registration that the company has already achieved this turnover of $ 20 billion. That paves the way for Musk to collect his share price if Tesla’s share price rises above $ 553 in the coming months.

Why Wall Street is so bullish about Tesla

Tesla is now by far the most valuable car company in America. As I write this Monday afternoon, Tesla’s market capitalization is $ 93 billion compared to $ 50 billion for General Motors and $ 37 billion for Ford. This is particularly remarkable because GM sold around 20 times as many cars as Tesla in 2019, while Ford sold more than six times as many.

So what explains Tesla’s astronomical share price? You can never know for sure what Wall Street thinks, but two factors are likely to contribute to the bullishness of investors about Tesla.

One is growth. The global car market is generally quite saturated, but many experts expect that electric vehicles will be a growth market in the coming decade. Governments around the world have created incentives for people to purchase electric vehicles. Meanwhile, battery costs have fallen rapidly in the last decade and are expected to continue to fall in the 2020s. That should amount to falling prices for electric cars, which should expand the market for electric vehicles in the coming years.

And while most major car manufacturers are working on their own electric vehicles, Tesla’s rivals struggle to design vehicles that can evoke the public imagination as Tesla’s cars do. The Model 3 was by far the most popular all-electric car in the United States in 2019, with significant sales abroad. If Tesla can maintain its share of the electric vehicle market as the total electric car market grows, Tesla could become one of the world’s leading car manufacturers.

The other factor that can justify Tesla’s high valuation is the potential for high margins.

Tesla is not a particularly profitable company. But things can improve dramatically over time. Falling battery prices will improve Tesla’s margins. As a young and inexperienced car manufacturer, Tesla may have more room to improve production efficiency.

At the same time, Tesla has something that no other car manufacturer can match: a loyal, enthusiastic and growing customer base.

Like Apple

I am not the first to compare Tesla with Apple, but I think the comparison makes sense. Apple has only 15 to 20 percent of the global smartphone market, well below Google’s Android. But the distinctive character of the iPhone platform, combined with the loyalty of the Apple customer base, means that Apple can charge a premium for the iPhone. As a result, Apple’s share of the smartphone industry’s profits is much greater than the share of unit shipments or revenue.

