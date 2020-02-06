Tesla is finally cruising and investors are going for a joyride

If you are looking for a ride, do not do better than Tesla. That is the stock price. Last week, the company announced strong quarterly results: a record number of vehicle deliveries, $ 105 million in net revenue and $ 7.4 billion in quarterly revenue, an increase of 17 percent over the previous one. In the next four trading days, up to and including Tuesday, the share price of Tesla increased by 52 percent. On Monday alone, shares rose by almost 20 percent. Then came Wednesday and the news that coronavirus would delay delivery by the car manufacturer of model 3. Shares fell by 17 percent. It wasn’t Tesla’s worst day ever, but it was the second worst.

Tesla has had a rocky decade on the public market. CEO Elon Musk has been praised, slandered and punished by the SEC for his irreverent and seemingly off-the-cuff approach to running an automaker, embodied by his tweets that have moved markets. Last week, however, it is not Musk that moves the market, but Tesla itself.

Do you want the latest news about Tesla in your inbox? Register here!

Tesla always seemed to regard itself as a technical startup. It is based in Silicon Valley, not in Detroit, and Musk and Co. have created a lot of hay over the company’s now 3 billion miles of driving data using the supported driving function, Autopilot. But professional investors are more interested in production capacity, new factories and battery technology than the latest features or wireless updates from the company. It is difficult to record every form of market movement on one data point, but Tesla seems to have a wave of enthusiasm for electric vehicles.

“From the perspective of the outside world, over time, Tesla has been considered more of a technical company than a car company,” said Michael Ramsey, a senior automotive analyst at Gartner. “The reality is, the bigger they get and the more factories they build, the closer they are to Volkswagen than Amazon and Facebook.”

According to Volkswagen, Wall Street approves. The market capitalization of the electric car manufacturer is now $ 132 billion last week, curved beyond the 83-year-old German giant, at around $ 85 billion. (For comparison, VW produced 11 million vehicles last year, while Tesla plans to produce 500,000 in 2020.) The market values ​​Tesla roughly the same as IBM or Costco (which today achieve three and six times the car manufacturer’s turnover, respectively) ) and more than BP.

.