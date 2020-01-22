Tesla is finally cracking the ban on direct sales to the Big Three [UPDATE]

Picture: David Zalubowski (AP

Although direct sales of cars, Tesla’s preferred retail model, has been banned in Michigan since 2014, you can still spot a few Ss and 3s models that boldly cross the state’s icy roads. Brave because Michigan law prohibits Tesla from even opening a gas station. Michigan Tesla owners have sometimes moved to Ohio to have cars serviced, but that seems to be changing.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla and Michigan have filed a federal lawsuit against the prohibition of direct sales to consumers and could file the agreement on Wednesday. While Tesla continues to sell no cars directly in the state of Great Lakes, the company is allowed to open a gas station. Customers would have to buy their Teslas in another state and then transfer the title to Michigan.

Update January 22, 2020, 2 p.m.: According to a statement by the Attorney General of Michigan, Tesla will be able to sell cars in the state as long as the contract of sale indicates that the sale was in a state other than Michigan.

Since 2017, Tesla has had a store in a high-end mall in Troy, Michigan. However, employees can only present the vehicle, not sell it. The model in the mall even has a Not For Sale sign on the windshield. The state has prohibited the company from opening gas stations. Elon Musk has identified gas stations as the key to the brand’s growth. This meant that Michigan owners not only had to buy their vehicle in another state, but also had to drive to Toledo, just over the Ohio-Michigan border, to be serviced. And there’s nothing more uncomfortable for a Michigan person than going to Ohio.

It’s a big deal. Tesla sells its cars directly to consumers in two dozen states, but is still faced with roadblocks in many parts of the country. Of the states where auto direct sales to end users are possible, only ten Tesla stores are not allowed. The problem is obvious in Michigan; The domestic auto industry, still the state’s largest employer, has tight control over the laws and policies that benefit it. Even a small win in this condition could signal future victories.

That doesn’t mean Tesla doesn’t have a hard fight. Car dealers across the country are powerful lobbies to persuade legislation to maintain dealers’ sales models as a status quo. While Tesla is spending money and energy to change the law in these holdout states, progress has been slow. For example, according to Quartz, Tesla spent 1.2 million in Texas in 2017 to enter direct sales, just so that Texas is considering stricter laws on Tesla’s business a few years later. Tesla still cannot sell directly to consumers in the following states: