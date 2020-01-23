Tesla finally gets the right to sell cars in Michigan

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

(CNN) – Tesla is finally coming to Michigan, home to the U.S. auto industry.

After years of litigation, Tesla finally received the right to deliver and service cars in the state after a lawsuit filed between the automaker and the state of Michigan on Wednesday.

Tesla has a showroom in Troy, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, but employees couldn’t discuss pricing or financing terms with potential buyers. So far, Tesla buyers from Michigan have had to travel abroad to take possession of the cars they buy online or complete the sale at a non-governmental sales office. Tesla was unable to open a service center to repair the cars in Michigan.

Tesla sells all of its cars through its own stores and not through independent dealerships. This makes Tesla unique – its other American competitors use a dealer model. There are dealer laws in every state that regulate vehicle sales. These laws in Michigan prevented Tesla from selling and servicing the vehicles.

Under the Michigan contract, Michigan Tesla buyers will still have a car titled in another state or in Canada. But they can use this outdated title to title and register the car in Michigan.

Tesla had to fight a state-to-state lawsuit early in its history to gain the right to sell cars directly to consumers. Tesla is still prohibited from being sold or serviced in several states, including New Mexico, Alabama and South Carolina.

