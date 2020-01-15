Tesla drives people crazy

Photo: Raphael Orlove / JalopnikThe morning shiftAll your daily car news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

1st gear: You don’t have to do any of this

Tesla’s stock has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, as we reported yesterday, and is now worth more than General Motors and Ford combined. In reality, that doesn’t mean much, except for Tesla shareholders, CEO Elon Musk, and the people who sold Tesla stocks short, or in other words, bet that Tesla will fail.

There are a number of people who are paid to value stocks and advise investors on whether to buy, sell or hold stocks. Bloomberg recently caught up with one of them and wrote down the interaction. The guy seems to take vacation:

An analyst who has chosen an inappropriate timing for the Tesla Inc. downgrade regrets Elon Musk, but still doubts that the electric car manufacturer deserves such a rich rating.

“I wish I hadn’t,” said Joe Osha, an analyst at JMP Securities, about his decision to reduce Tesla to the equivalent of a hold on a purchase on October 3.

The move looked smart at first – the stock plunged 4.2% that day after Tesla reported quarterly deliveries below the number the chief executive officer had hyped up the previous week. Later in October, the billionaire shocked Wall Street with a win and further progress in building a plant in China and releasing its next electric vehicle, the Y. Tesla model. The stock more than doubled to close on Tuesday at a record price of $ 537.92.

“As an analyst, there is always a temptation to just give up if you end up in a not very good situation where you missed a big step in a stock,” Osha told Bloomberg Television. However, he is reluctant to recommend the shares now. “I don’t think I’ll do my job if I tell people to buy a share 20 times the Ebitda,” he said.

“Ebitda” is an abbreviation for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which is a measure of a company’s performance, and Teslas was not particularly good. But short-term stock performance is actually not a good measure of anything. I would recommend Joe to have a cup of tea and log out for a while. In the end everything will balance out.

Tesla’s current rally started around October, but once the stock was worth less than half of the $ 537 / share currently traded in June. If you get involved, you will go crazy, for better or for worse. Instead, you should put your money in index funds.

2nd gear: Larry Ellison is happier with Tesla

The co-founder of Oracle spent $ 1 billion on three million Tesla shares in December 2018. Back then, that was an investment of around $ 1.6 billion per Bloomberg.

Other investors placed other bets:

At least one investor may have less reason to be happy. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund secured most of its 5% stake in Tesla in January last year through an agreement with JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the Financial Times. This helped protect profits when the stock price was below $ 350, but the Kingdom would have missed the recent rally, provided the hedge remains in place.

If you want to have less drama in your life, you shouldn’t invest in Tesla. Index funds are good. They are boring, but reliable. And you can spend less time worrying about your investments and more time drinking tea, going to the park, or checking in with your friends and family who you are likely to miss. Life is short.

3rd course: Ghosn’s wife speaks

Reuters has the hot exclusive. Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, fled dramatically from Japan in an instrument case, as you will remember.

Shortly after Ghosn appeared in Beirut, the Japanese authorities issued an arrest warrant for Carole on suspicion of alleged perjury related to her husband’s misappropriation charges.

“What they accuse me of is a joke,” said the 54-year-old Lebanese-American citizen, who spent many years as a fashion designer in New York and whose children live in the United States.

“I testified for hours and they told me that you are free and now, nine months later … that comes up. You are vengeful. It has nothing to do with the law. “

Carlos Ghosn was even more adamant. “I spent 18 years in Japan. I never suspected this brutality, this lack of fairness, this lack of empathy. “

You seem to be very married.

When asked if she had kept him from fleeing, Carole Ghosn blurted out: “Yes!”

But then she stopped, looked at her husband, and added, “No. I mean, actually let me rephrase it. Of course, if you had said that to me at the beginning, I wouldn’t have said no. You’ll fight against it and prove your innocence … But then over time we saw how the prosecutors behave … I said, “Oh my god, my husband will never get a fair trial.” desperate.”

“I’m glad he did,” she said.

4th gear: Harley shareholders can have a say

Let’s go back to the investment that appears to be the subject of this column. Harley-Davidson, which makes extremely heavy motorcycles for baby boomers, has not performed particularly well in recent years because extremely heavy motorcycles are not something people under the age of 50 are interested in, because extremely heavy motorcycles are expensive and require a certain amount of effort Learning to drive is much cheaper if you only buy a used Harley, and on top of that some Harleys think that Gauche is rude, although this last opinion has always been a little rude. You should drive what you want to drive.

However, the company knows that things are not going well. According to Bloomberg, it is now time to grant long-term shareholders a greater say in the company:

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to empower long-term shareholders to directly nominate board members. This would allow investors to exert greater influence on the weakening US motorcycle manufacturer.

So-called proxy access would grant a shareholder or a group of up to 20 people who hold at least 3% of the shares for at least three years the right to appoint up to a fifth of the appointed directors, the company said in a file on Wednesday , The measure still needs to be approved at its annual meeting.

This move would likely calm some troubled shareholders, but the general trend remains that Harley’s best days are behind it. I hope the upcoming introduction of electric bikes will help a little, but if I’m honest with myself, I don’t see it around the corner.

5th gear: Trump is still working on rejecting fuel efficiency standards

I read reports that this guy may be bad. The Trump administration will finally formalize fuel efficiency standards for automakers, which are less stringent than those introduced by the Obama administration, over the next few months, according to Reuters. This has been in progress for over a year.

In August 2018, the Trump administration proposed to freeze fuel efficiency standards to 2020 levels by 2026, thereby lifting the increases decided by the Obama administration. However, the officials will not finalize this proposal.

“We won’t be flat, as suggested,” Acting NHTSA Administrator James Owens said in a recent Reuters interview. “We will set standards that are appropriate and achievable.”

Several automakers told Reuters they expect annual fuel efficiency increases of around 1.5 percent, which is far less stringent than the Obama rules. However, government officials said that the roughly 2,000-page proposal has been significantly revised.

The EPA said the final rules would “benefit all Americans by improving US fleet fuel consumption, reducing air pollution, and making new vehicles more affordable for all Americans.”

You may remember that the reason for the Obama rules was “to save the world from climate change” or something. It’s good that we found out and it’s no longer a problem.

Back: Sully

I was in Midtown to report back when I was a reporter for the New York Post, but these articles seem lost for history / the internet. I remember it was bitterly cold!

