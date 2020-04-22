Tesla drivers want Elon Musk to add support for Zoom video calls

What if you could Zoom, but while driving your Tesla?

Not content with the bevy of options to stream video, listen to music, and browse the net, Tesla drivers want to transform electrical compay vehicles into mobile offices. And with their sleek center console screens, the Model S, X, and 3 seem appropriate for the increase in Zoom and other video calls during this pandemic.

A Reddit post from just before the coronavirus outbreak in the US saw a user boasting about holding a Zoom conference on a Model 3. But as posters and commentators noted, it would be nice if the cameras were Tesla’s cabin can also be used for video at Zoom meetings accessed on the car’s web browser.

Some have even called for a camera to be added to the in-dash screen, with one person noting that “An internal camera for video chat will be awesome while driving.”

As quarantines and orders from home continue in May, the chorus for this request is growing stronger and stronger. On Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly gets pinged about Zoom or video chat support in his cars.

@elonmusk @Tesla Can the interior camera be activated through the rear view mirror to use the on-screen zoom assembly?

– Crystal (@ChandieGurl) April 12, 2020

@Elonmusk is wondering if maybe in the future will install cameras on Tesla’s inflax screen for Zoom and FaceTime calls. ps: (maybe a dumb question) but I just think it’s cool. I love my model y now but that would be a cool feature.

– Nate52 (@ Nate5215) April 4, 2020

You know what’s going to be great? If the interior camera is connected to the screen. I can do my Zoom meetings right from the car. This will be the best home office. Lol!

– Luis A. (@LouieTesla) April 1, 2020

@elonmusk any chance we can use our Teslas screen / audio / internet to create work-pods so we can work from home without the hassle. Tesla + Excel + zoom capabilities = ultimate telecommute (teslacommute?)

– elliot safar (@elliotsafar) March 20, 2020

A Zoom spokesman explained in an email that Zoom can be used on car infotainment systems is not the safest use case, especially since people will undoubtedly find a way to use it while driving. But like YouTube or games, Tesla can make video conferencing available only when its cars are parked.

An email to Tesla did not respond about Zoom or other possibilities resulting in the video. But what appears to be Musk’s other company, SpaceX, has banned Zoom from security concerns, don’t expect to see video chats coming in the next Tesla update.

