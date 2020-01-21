Tesla denounces unintended acceleration issues as 'completely wrong', says short-term seller

Tesla vigorously challenges allegations that its vehicles are suffering from unintended acceleration problems after it was revealed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will consider a petition (see full document here) claiming that approximately 500,000 of its electric cars could have such problems.

In a blog post, Tesla revealed that the petition was filed by a Tesla short seller by the name of Brian Sparks. In the petition, Sparks said the Tesla owners had filed 127 complaints with the government, covering 110 accidents and 52 injured. It has been confirmed that Sparks is indeed a short seller of Tesla shares.

“We are investigating each incident in which the driver claims that his vehicle has accelerated contrary to his information, and in all cases where we have the vehicle data, we have confirmed that the car is working as expected,” Tesla wrote in his blog. “In other words, the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver tells it to do so, and it slows down or stops when the driver applies the brake.”

The petition filed by Sparks includes Model S vehicles from the 2012-2019 model years, Model X from the 2016-2019 model years and Model 3 from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

In the blog post, Tesla added that its vehicles had systems in place if drivers accidentally pressed the accelerator.

“While accidents caused by incorrectly pressing the accelerator pedal have been alleged for almost all makes / models of vehicles on the road, the accelerator pedals of vehicles of the S, X and 3 models have two sensors independent position, and if there is an error, the default system cuts the engine torque, “he writes.” Unique to Tesla, we also use the autopilot sensor suite to help distinguish possible errors from use pedals and reduce torque to mitigate or prevent accidents when we are satisfied that the driver’s contribution was unintentional. Each system is independent and records the data, so that we can examine exactly what happened. “

NHTSA has yet to verify the complaints, reports ABC News.