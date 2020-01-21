Tesla: Claims of unintended acceleration are 'completely wrong'

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Tesla is used to bad press – CEO Elon Musk has often fired snarky comments on Twitter before the end of the news cycle. Musk, however, is a bit more controlled these days. Tesla has given an official response to last week’s claims of unintended acceleration and leaves no doubt about its position. Tesla says the petition is completely incorrect.

Tesla kicks off its brief response by reminding everyone that the person who filed the petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is an independent investor. As we noted earlier, investor Brian Sparks is short of Tesla’s shares, so he is about to make money if the company’s stock price falls. Although that does not necessarily mean that Sparks is incorrect, Tesla claims that the symptoms described in the complaints are not possible in Tesla vehicles.

According to Tesla, it has investigated every claim of unintended acceleration for which it has data from the car. In all cases, the vehicle performed as expected. That is, it accelerated in response to depressing the accelerator pedal. Moreover, Tesla says that the incidents described in the petition simply cannot happen in its vehicles. The accelerator pedal uses two independent sensors to determine the position and the system uses the engine torque as standard in the event of a fault. The system also turns off the power to the engine when it detects that both the accelerator pedal and the brake are being pressed simultaneously.

The term “unintended acceleration” came into use in the early 2000s when Toyota drivers began reporting instances of apparently accelerated free will vehicles. Toyota eventually had to recall millions of vehicles and suspend the sale of various models after various deaths related to the problem. Tesla sells performance vehicles and unintended acceleration in a Tesla can be much more dangerous.

The NHTSA has not decided to start a formal investigation, but is evaluating the petition submitted by Sparks. He claims that the more than 100 incidents in the petition indicate a disturbing trend with Tesla vehicles. It is up to the regulators to decide whether or not this justifies a full investigation. If the agency takes action, Tesla’s share price is likely to fall and Sparks earn money. So far, the petition has had no impact. After a short fall on Friday, Tesla shares are traded higher than last week.

