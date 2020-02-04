Tesla and other autopilot driven cars cheated with 2D projections

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cSw4fXYqWI (/ embed)

A team of academics say that you can mislead modern smart cars that are in autopilot mode and have them perform unwanted actions – such as braking or changing direction – simply by projecting 2D images onto the road, onto road surfaces or by certain “triggers” “integrate” within video billboards.

This new study, published last week, investigated how advanced driving assistance systems (ADASs) and autopilot technologies respond to 2D objects (also known as depthless objects or phantoms) that are projected on the path of a moving car and the sensors of the autopilot.

For their research, entitled “Phantom of the ADAS: Phantom Attacks on Driving Assistance Systems” (PDF), researchers have explored only two technologies – the Mobileye 630 PRO (used in Honda, Mazda and Renault cars) and the Tesla Model X HW 2.5 autopilot system.

The researchers found different scenarios in which these systems would recognize 2D projections as traffic-related items, instead of what they were – projections.

For example, cars would recognize 2D projections from people projected on a road and the autopilot would activate the pause to slow or stop the vehicle.

The same trick would also work with the projection of a car.

In another case, the research team projected new lines onto the road, misleading the car into thinking it was necessary to switch and adjust lanes, a trick that could bring cars into nearby lanes and the lives of passengers in could endanger.

But the trick went further than projecting 2D objects onto the road. For example, projecting images of road signs onto road surfaces such as walls or trees worked just as well, and the pilot systems tested could not see the difference between the projections and the real road signs.

Moreover, the 2D objects do not always have to be projected. The research team says embedding a flat 2D object in another medium works great, such as a video ad being played on a billboard. In their experiment they have embedded a traffic sign in a billboard advertisement, where they fooled the car in a zone with higher speed.

Researchers say that objects can be projected in different ways, using inexpensive $ 300 projectors that you can purchase from Amazon. These projectors can be hand-held or installed on flying drones.

In addition, the research team says that projecting rogue 2D objects does not necessarily mean that the projections must be visible for a long time. A few hundred milliseconds is enough, they said.

Short burst projections would be invisible to the human eye, but they would still be visible and picked up by the powerful sensors and video cameras used by ADAS and autopilot systems.

This opens the door for real-world scenarios where human drivers would not even see the projections, but the car would suddenly break or send to oncoming traffic.

This is an important note as most car manufacturers advise drivers to use the autopilots only under direct supervision. Car salesmen say that the systems should be used to help drivers while driving, but that hands should always be kept on the wheel and eyes on the road. Because projections can flash a few milliseconds for a car, drivers who do not adhere to these rules cannot respond in time.

The research team said it had informed both Mobileye and Tesla of their findings, but the car manufacturers still need to improve their systems. One reason is that software cannot in any way detect the difference between a road sign projected onto the leaves of a tree and a legitimate road sign attached to a tree (or wall), where some road signs are expected to be found. The same applies to distinguishing projections of road markings from legitimate roads.

However, autopilot systems must be able to distinguish between projections of people and cars from the real thing. In this case, the way forward is that the autopilot and other ADAS systems are supported for recognizing 2D depthless objects, similar to how some face recognition systems can detect photos of a human face and prevent successful authentication.