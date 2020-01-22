Terry Jones Tribute to the founders of Monty Python Michael Palin, John Cleese and more

It didn’t take long after the death of Terry Jones at the age of 77 was confirmed early Wednesday morning before tributes began to pour in. (Comedy legend has been battling a rare form of dementia since 2015.) The founding member of Monty Python was, after all, one of the most loved and influential voices of his generation. As Michael Palin, the founder of Jones, the founder of Monty Python, said in an ad to PA News in the UK: “He was kind, generous, encouraging and passionate about living his life to the full. He was much more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest and most wonderful company you could wish for. “

Jones and Palin, along with fellow founders of Monty Python, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle, became some of the most influential forces in comedy after creating the surreal comedy group, which launched Monty Python’s Flying Circus in 1969 on the BBC. Over the decades, the cult of Monty Python has only grown and spread, while the group has become a worldwide phenomenon, with its name in books, films, stage shows, etc. It’s no surprise, then, that when Jones died, good memories began to rise.

Cleese tweeted: “It is strange that a man with so much talent and endless enthusiasm has disappeared so gently … Of his many accomplishments, for me the greatest gift he has given us was his leadership of Life of Brian. Perfection. Two less, four to go. (Graham Chapman died in 1989.)

Gilliam also paid tribute by writing: “HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY !! … and we miss you. Terry was a person totally devoured by life … a brilliant human being, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, just argumentative and angry but shockingly funny and generous and kind … and very often a complete pain in the ass. You could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, tel. “

Idle also remembered Jones on Twitter: “I liked him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963,” he wrote. So much laughter, moments of total hilarity on stage and off stage that we all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t, you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us. ”

“Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support to our dear beloved brother Terry,” he added a few minutes later. “It is a cruel and sad thing. But let us remember the joy he brought to all of us. “

Comedian-actor-writer Stephen Fry, who played with Monty Python in 2014, was just as fulfilling: “Farewell, Terry Jones. The big foot fell on you. My god, what pleasure you have given, what unhindered joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind. “

Love also came from outside the Monty Python family. Mystery Science Theater 3000 writer / performer Bill Corbett tweeted a photo of himself with Jones, noting that he had “the honor of being asked by him to read certain scenes from his work at DragonCon 2015. Such a great man. (And I regret having dressed like shit for the occasion). “

Thick of It and Veep writer Simon Blackwell described Jones as “the heart of Python”.

“Ripping Yarns is so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg’s Nasty Book for Boys & Girls made me laugh like crazy when I was eight,” he tweeted. “Very sad to see him go.”

British comedian Rufus Hound echoed the sentiment: “You may not have the kind of affection for Pythons that comedy fans of my vintage,” he writes, “but know that if you have ever enjoyed a flavor of anti surreal, silly comedy, you owe them. And Terry Jones was the beating heart of it all. What a man. “

