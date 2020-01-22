Terry Jones, founding member of Monty Python, died at the age of 77

Terry Jones, one of the founding members of the Monty Python comedy group, died at the age of 77.

His agent confirmed his death after years of fighting dementia, the Associated Press reports.

His family released the following statement on Wednesday: “We are deeply sad to announce the death of our beloved husband and father Terry Jones. Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD. “

The statement revealed that the past few days, Jones had been surrounded by “his wife, children, extended family, and many close friends who were constantly with Terry as he gently retired to his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades. “

Famous for his portrayals of middle-aged housewives with high voices, Jones shouted in the 1979 comedy “Monty Python’s Life of Brian”: “He is not the Messiah, he is a very naughty boy!” This iconic line has been voted the funniest film in history twice, according to Hollywood reporter polls in the UK.

Jones in “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” [1979]. Getty Images

In a 2016 statement to the UK Film Academy, it was announced that Jones has primary progressive aphasia that affects language use and makes it impossible for him to interview.

Jones’s family said they announced his death in hopes that one day the disease would be completely eradicated. We ask for respect for our privacy in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who led a truly authentic life.

The veteran comic, actor, and author was survived by his seven-year-old wife Anna, daughter Siri, and children Bill and Sally from a previous marriage to Alison Telfer.