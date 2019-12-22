Terry Gilliam really doesn't really like Marvel's "Black Panther"

Loading...

Thanks to the ubiquitous nature of the "discourse", practically everyone knows that Martin Scorsese is not a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what he thinks of cinema. But the director of Netflix & # 39; streaming via smartphone The Irishman is not alone in his contempt for Marvel Studios. Many others have criticized Disney's subsidiary for its grandiose, repeatable practices – including Terry Gilliam, the director of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. In a recent interview, he scolded Marvel in general and Black Panther in particular.

The critics largely agreed that Black Panther stood out as one of its greatest cinematic accomplishments from the rest of the MCU. Sure, the worldwide box office results are also remarkable, but both the reviewers and the general public largely agree that Black Panther is special … but not Gilliam. In conversation with IndieWire, the celebrated filmmaker named Ryan Coogler's film among other things as "bullsh * t".

"I hated Black Panther. It makes me crazy. It gives young black children the idea that this is something to believe in. Bullshit. It is utter nonsense. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa, ”he said. “You got a stylist for some African pattern fabrics and objects. But I just hated this film, partly because the media discussed the importance of bullshit. "

When asked if he saw the critical praise for Black Panther as a politically correct answer that ignored aesthetics in favor of identity politics, Gilliam said: "It makes my blood boil."

As controversial as Gilliam's opinion of the quality of Black Panther (and the critical response to it), it was the director's doubling over his previous comments on the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein that significantly increased the stake. "We are in the victim era. We are all victims. It is all someone else who abuses and exploits us. We are powerless except to go out and do other things," he said to IndieWire. "I am just very frustrated with the world we live in. "

If I'm not mistaken, it almost sounds like Gilliam was on the bad guys' side in Damon Lindelof's recent Watchmen adaptation for HBO.

