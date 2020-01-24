Terry Crews speaks about 'America's Got Talent' Controversy

Terry Crews recently talked about what it’s like to work on America’s Got Talent after accusations of racism and sexism on set headlines.

“It just wasn’t my experience,” the 51-year-old host told us weekly on Thursday, January 23. “It was the best experience I have ever had in my entire life.”

He then responded to the question whether he saw problems with diversity behind the scenes of the show. “When they talked about diversity, there was diversity everywhere on the set,” he said. “I’ve never been to a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment, so what can I say?”

Reports of a ‘toxic culture’ about America’s Got Talent appeared in November after the contracts of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had not been renewed. Variety claimed the moment Union made an offensive joke from guest Jay Leno to the producers of the show. However, according to the report, the incident was not brought to the NBC personnel department. Another statement was about how Union reportedly received multiple notes on her hair, one of which was called “too black” for the public.

That same month, Union broke its silence for the first time about the controversy. So many tears, so much gratitude. THANKS, ‘she tweeted at the time. “Just when you feel lost, passionate, alone … you got me off the ground. Tempered and grateful, forever. “

Union’s husband, Dwayne Wade, also spoke. “In the past year I have been approached by many people and said that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they went to see #AGT or love her insight and sincerity in the show,” he tweeted. “So when I got the news that my wife was fired – my first question was clear why!? I am still waiting for a good answer to that question. But if someone knows or has heard of @itsgabrielleu, you know that she is an advocate of our community and culture. “

However, one of the allegations denied that her physical appearance was criticized by staff. “I had a great time at America’s Got Talent. I loved working with the cast, crew and producers,” she said to Variety. “I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. .. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. “

Regarding NBC, the network and the production Fremantle issued a statement in November 2019: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusiveness and diversity in both our talent and the acts that stand up for the show. The jury and host range is in renewed regularly over the years and that is one of the reasons for the continued popularity of AGT. NBC and the producers take problems seriously on the set. “