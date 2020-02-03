Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for his controversial remarks about “America’s Got Talent”

Following news that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not return as jury members of America’s Got Talent, a Variety report claimed that the talent contest had a “toxic culture” and that several “offensive” events were taking place on the set that Union reported.

Things became even more dramatic when Terry Crews, who is also working on America’s Got Talent as a host, recently did an interview with Today in which he claimed he had never seen anything like this happen.

“That was never my experience with America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most varied place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” he explained. “The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white – it was everything in the range. “

Union later handled Crews’ claims on Twitter.

“Telling truth, wanting to change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who came forward courageously to let EVERYONE know that I was not lying or exaggerating, really exposes those who will thrill you enthusiastically, quickly forgetting who has presented 4 THEIR truth, “she tweeted, apparently directly on Crews.

After the drama between the former colleagues, Crews tried to clear the air about his earlier comments.

“I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago that he 2” had to acknowledge the pain of other people. “Now I have to do the same,” he tweeted. “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize that many black women are injured and abandoned by what I said and also by what I did not say. “

Crews continued: ‘I hear you, I respect you and you understand. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into account someone else’s experience. “Crews also said he might have been too quick to respond based on anger he felt.”

“I allowed disrespectful comments to me and my family to make me respond angry instead of thinking carefully. This has certainly caused more damage, and I hope I can adjust all the pain I have caused to those who have been hurt by my words, “he added.

After his long speech on Twitter, Crews turned directly to Union and apologized to his former co-star.

“@Itsgabrielleu, I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience – but that is what I did. I apologise. You’ve been through a lot in this industry and I sympathize with that in the fight for justice and equality in the workplace, “he tweeted. “You are a role model for the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your colleague, I should at least have understood that you just needed my support.”

Union has not responded to Crews’ apologies at this time.

I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago that he 2 “had to acknowledge the pain of other people.” Now I have to do the same. I want to apologize for the comments I have made. I realize that many black women are injured and abandoned by what I said and also by what I did not say.

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

I hear you, I respect you and you understand. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into account someone else’s experience.

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

I allowed disrespectful remarks to me and my family to make me respond angry instead of thinking carefully. This has certainly done more damage, and I hope I can adjust all the pain I have caused to those who have been hurt by my words.

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know that I never intended to invalidate your experience – but that’s what I did. I apologise. You have experienced a lot in this industry and with that I sympathize with the fight for honesty and equality in the workplace.

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

@itsgabrielleu You are a role model for the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your colleague, I should at least have understood that you just needed my support.

Kind regards, Terry Crews

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020