Terry and Karina O & # 39; Sullivan lose their appeal on cobalt

Racing Victoria was also seeking a longer sentence after the RAD board initially dismissed a charge calling the cobalt administration "for the purpose of affecting performance".

As part of her decision, Ms. Dea relied heavily on a statement by Dr. Grace Forbes regarding the large amount of cobalt found in the urine of each of the O & # 39; Sullivan horses.

Sample A of the three offenses returned readings of 600 micrograms per liter of urine – three times the 200 microgram limit at that time.

"I accept the undisputed opinion of Dr. Forbes that the administration of large doses of cobalt must be considered an attempt at doping blood, with the aim of obtaining an unfair advantage, because no rational medical or nutritional purpose for administering large amounts of cobalt to a horse, "concluded Ms. Dea.

"I believe it is possible that none of the coaches understood that the substance injected with Darragh the first time included such a large amount of cobalt.

"At the time of the second and third administrations, the

trainers should know that they have used one or more substances containing large amounts of cobalt.

"Another more serious alternative is that they both used the same or a similar substance twice as much knowing full well that it contained a prohibited substance.

"Regardless of the option above, I am satisfied, on a balance of probabilities, to a comfortable level of satisfaction, that both trainers administered or had administered the substance, unlike AR 244 on each occasion. who gave the injection on every occasion, they both broke this rule. "

A report by Dr Stuart Paine, which described the probability of 600 micrograms per liter of urine reading in the population of normal horses as one in 130 billion, was also found to be overwhelming.

The trainers have always said that they have no explanation for the positive test results and "they are as mystified as everyone else about how the results arrived".

The court has scheduled an administrative mention on January 28, 2020 where the sanctions will be discussed.

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

