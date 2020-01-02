Terrorists could use this medical device to build a dirty bomb

Loading...

SEATTLE – Scientific experts warned Congress over a decade ago that only four teaspoons of radioactive cesium-137 – if spread by a terrorist's "dirty bomb" – could contaminate up to 10 square miles of Manhattan.

The material is widely used in the United States. Hospitals, blood banks and medical research centers use it in so-called radiation devices that sterilize blood and tissue. Hundreds of the devices are licensed, at least 50 of them in Southern California.

Each usually contains about twice as much radioactive material as the scientific panel warned to disrupt much of the country's largest city.

The panel's warning from 2008 was accompanied by blunt recommendations: the government should stop approving new cesium-based blood irradiation devices and withdraw existing devices from circulation. The panel found that safer devices with X-ray technology work just as well.

But after protests from hospitals, the U.S. nuclear regulator declined to act hard on them. Instead, the number of approved radiation devices used for blood and the associated risk has increased, according to a study by the Los Angeles Times.

Current emergencies illustrate the danger.

The Pennsylvania authorities intervened in 2015 after Pope Francis found an improperly secured spotlight in an office building in downtown Philadelphia near the planned motorcade.

In May 2019, the accidental release of a small amount of cesium from a radiation facility in Seattle contaminated 13 people and resulted in an seven-story medical research building being closed indefinitely.

The cesium used for irradiators is a dry, talc-like material that is obtained from the atomic fuel remaining in the generation of nuclear energy.

The material is particularly feared by experts in the field of radiological threats because its fine particles easily disperse and migrate through air channels and can bind firmly to porous surfaces, including concrete. The potential danger is long-term: cesium can emit radiation for almost 300 years.

"The amount of cesium in one of these emitters is enough to contaminate an extremely large area and cause widespread panic when dispersed by a terrorist," said Leonard W. Connell, a nuclear engineer who was a scientific expert, who issued the 2008 recommendations.

Since these recommendations, several industrialized countries have deviated from cesium. In contrast, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission not only continued to approve new radiation devices, but also refused to ask users to deposit financial bonds that would ensure proper handling and eventual disposal of the material. Such performance guarantees are mandatory for utilities that are approved to operate nuclear power plants.

In a memorandum to the commissioners dated 7 April 2016, Commission Chief Executive Victor M. McCree, the executive director of operations, wrote that financial security requirements should be "expanded" to include cesium radiation devices and other similarly important sources of radiation.

The commissioners did not act.

The Times interviewed more than 50 current and former government officials, medical specialists and other technical experts, and examined thousands of government and state records to investigate the risk of cesium radiation devices.

A dirty bomb filled with cesium would not kill many people. Instead, it would be a weapon of "mass disorder" that makes areas uninhabitable for months or even decades and increases the long-term cancer risk for people who come into contact with them, nuclear experts say.

Although a dirty bomb was not successfully detonated, terrorists have expressed great interest in it. For example, an extremist named Anders Breivik, who killed 77 Norwegians with a fertilizer bomb and firearms, published a manifesto in 2011 asking supporters to help him get cesium and other components "to construct a radiological bomb and to detonate ".

Federal law gives the NRC full authority to restrict the use of cesium and other radioactive materials to ensure national security, "protect health, or minimize the risk to life or property."

However, the agency has refused to take measures to limit radiation exposure because there is little likelihood of immediate death or other physical harm. The Commission has left the mass evacuations, closings and other economic losses that a dirty bomb could cause.

Last year, a federal task force led by the chair of the NRC concluded that there was no basis for anything more than voluntary incentives to persuade users to stop using cesium radiation devices.

As Chairwoman Kristine L. Svinicki wrote in a letter to President Trump on October 17, 2018, "the task force concluded that there are no significant gaps in the protection and security of radioactive sources that have not yet been addressed. "

Svinicki, via a spokesman, declined to answer questions about this article, as did the three other seated NRC commissioners, all of whom are appointed by the president.

Stephen G. Burns, a former commissioner whose term ended on April 30, said the NRC attempted to reconcile public security with the interests of the facilities that use the equipment, particularly the hospitals that use it Commission "Regulation of Medical Practice".

The NRC's stance on the regulation of cesium runs counter to public warnings of radiological weapon threats issued by every presidential administration since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump warned in his own report on the 2017 National Security Strategy that the risk of a dirty bomb "is increasing".

In a series of investigation reports, the US Government Accountability Office has questioned the Commission's assurance that there are no significant "gaps" in the cesium and other radioactive material protection.

A 2012 GAO report described the discovery of cesium radiation on an unsecured pallet on wheels near a hospital loading ramp. In a second facility, the investigators found the combination of a lock – which was designed to protect against cesium radiation – "clearly written on the door frame".

April's latest GAO report urged the Regulatory Commission to act more vigorously. David C. Trimble, the analyst who oversaw the work of the GAO, recalled that every time his staff investigated the use of cesium and other radioactive materials, "we found a vulnerability".

"We hope the NRC will recognize the importance of the Seattle incident and review its position not to consider socio-economic costs," Trimble told The Times.

The U.S. Department of Energy has also departed from the NRC's actions. The department worked with users and manufacturers to protect the devices against theft.

In 2015, the department started to incentivize the move to safer technologies. It has offered to pay 100% of the cost of removing and disposing of cesium radiation devices, which typically cost up to $ 200,000 a unit. According to the department, 108 of the devices were replaced. The announced goal is the "permanent elimination" of cesium radiation by 2028.

"Every exchange of radiation means one less chance for a terrorist," said a report to Congress in April.

However, the report added that the "voluntary nature" of the conversions remains "a challenge" for achieving the 2028 goal.

In February 2018, the Chancellor of the University of California, Janet Napolitano, asked the cesium emitters to convert the 10 campus system.

Despite these measures, the number of licenses issued by the NRC to operate cesium radiation devices for the sterilization of human blood has actually increased: the 370 across the country represent a 4% increase since 2011, the Times commission says ,

"We were surprised," said Margaret Cervera, a health physicist at the NRC, about the increased numbers. "We expected them to sink."

The total can be larger. Cervera and Commission spokesman David McIntyre said the 370 omitted radiation devices that the Commission suspected would be used for animal testing or other research purposes rather than sterilizing human blood. In April, the Department of Energy reported to Congress that an additional 315 cesium irradiators were "used primarily for research radiation."

A strange shining material

In 1987, cesium damage was tragically evidenced in Goiania, Brazil, a downtown area about 800 miles northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

In September of this year, two people entered an abandoned place where there was once a radiotherapy clinic that used cesium. After chopping off part of the metal equipment, they loaded it into a wheelbarrow and hoped to sell parts as scrap.

That night both men started vomiting. It wasn't until two weeks later – after the equipment and the strangely glowing material in it changed hands through two junkyards and became a source of fascination for adults and children – that a local physicist persuaded the authorities to take action.

A monitoring station in a local stadium examined more than 112,000 people for possible cesium contamination. Forty-nine houses were demolished or decontaminated and, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, around 4,500 tons of earth were removed.

In the end, four people died and hundreds had to be decontaminated.

Soon after, the collapse of the Soviet Union increased the availability of radioactive material in neglected military facilities.

As a nuclear engineer and former CIA intelligence officer, Warren Stern had traveled to the former Soviet republics to source loose material that terrorists might have come across. Until September 11, 2001, it was uniquely positioned to warn the US government of the potential of a dirty bomb.

That night, after the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Stern and a colleague, their chief, Secretary of State Colin Powell, began to write an urgent memo about this new terrorist threat.

In 2002, Stern joined the staff of what was then the United States. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY.) As a nuclear consultant, she persuaded her to try to force the NRC to close the cesium cycle and strive for stricter controls on other radioactive materials.

Efforts were quickly cut back in the face of opposition from other senators. This year, however, Clinton submitted a bill calling on the National Academy of Sciences to investigate whether the use of radioactive materials, including cesium, could be replaced by effective and safer alternatives.

In 2005, the call for proposals became a law, and in 2008, the appointed experts from the National Academy sent their report to the NRC and Congress. They rated cesium as their main concern.

Cesium emitters "should be replaced," the 219-page report said, adding that effective and safer X-ray emitters "are already commercially available as replacements."

The experts sent an additional message to the NRC saying that it should "discontinue all new licenses and imports of these (cesium) sources and devices".

The users raised objections, citing concerns about the cost of the switch and questioning whether X-ray technology was equally effective.

Speakers included Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Without cesium radiation, Priselac said in a letter to the NRC on October 14, 2008, Cedars may not be able to reliably irradiate large amounts of blood, potentially compromising patient safety. A Cedars spokesman declined to say whether the cesium radiation is still on.

"What I can say is that Cedars-Sinai has strict guidelines and procedures for the use and management of radiation technology," the spokesman, Herzog Helfand, wrote in an email. "This oversight has been regularly reviewed and approved by state and federal regulators."

The NRC has deferred the recommendations of the National Academy Panel and requested further studies.

In an interview, the panel's chairman, Theodore L. Phillips, said that he and his colleagues, including a senior blood transfusion specialist from the American Red Cross, found the evidence of the cesium switchover to be overwhelming.

"There are X-rays that do blood radiation with ease," said Phillips, a doctor who led the Department of Radiation Oncology at UC San Francisco for 29 years.

The committee's conclusions, Phillips said, were influenced by studies showing the serious effects that small amounts of cesium could have.

Cesium irradiators typically contain approximately 2,000 curies of material, a measure of radioactivity. Scientific "vulnerability assessments" carried out by Sandia National Laboratories and made available to the committee showed that a bomb with 1,000 Curies, about four teaspoons of cesium, could evenly contaminate up to 10 square miles of Manhattan. Only 40 curies could contaminate an urban area of ​​up to 267 acres. The members of the congress and their staff were informed of the details.

The committee's report also cited a 2005 study of theoretical dirt bomb attacks on the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The study, which was paid for by the Department of Homeland Security, estimated the cleanup costs and business losses to be over $ 100 billion.

Connell, the nuclear engineer who was a member of the committee and led Sandia's studies, recently achieved that all the inconveniences of moving cesium radiation devices should be weighed against the potential risk of harm.

"We simply cannot allow a big, successful dirty bomb attack with cesium to take place," Connell said in an email. "There is no longer any reason to leave cesium radiation devices in our hospitals and universities in the middle of our big cities."

"A RISK TO PUBLIC HEALTH"

Avax Technologies, Inc.'s goal was to develop cesium radiation cancer therapies from its downtown Philadelphia offices.

But Avax was in financial need and had "essentially ceased operations" in 2014, said Terry J. Derstine, a radiation program manager at the Pennsylvania Department of the Environment. By May 2015, the company had stopped paying the rent, according to government records.

On the afternoon of May 27, the Derstine colleagues inspected the site after learning that the rental company had turned off the power to the Avax offices. These disabled door alarms, which were supposed to support the 24-hour security of the radiation system, and stayed in their own room.

The radiation facility "was no longer maintained in a safe manner … and was exposed to theft, removal or improper use, which posed a risk to public health and safety from exposure to radiation," said a formal summary of the facts signed by the director of Avax from regulatory affairs and from Derstine and another state official.

The landlord supplied the room with electricity again in the afternoon of the visit. In August 2015, state officials agreed to allow Avax to keep the device on condition that the company provide a $ 200,000 bail to cover the cost if further problems arise. Derstine and his colleagues also alerted the city police and FBI branch in Philadelphia.

The radiation is very worrying, said Derstine, as the city is getting ready for the visit of Pope Francis, whose motorcade would drive down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just two blocks from Avax’s offices.

Earlier this year, Derstine told the NRC commissioners that if a terrorist released the cesium, "many people could easily be exposed".

The Pope's visit was not interrupted. On May 3, 2016, U.S. officials learned that Avax was “unable to continue operating”.

"Some of the security measures taken to protect the radiation facility were threatened by the supplier for late payment," Derstine told the NRC.

This time, Philadelphia was preparing for a second major event – the Democratic National Convention. Soon afterwards, state officials forced the radiator to be removed.

In an interview, Henry E. Schea III, who served as Avax's regulatory director and radiation protection officer, admitted that the company was late in paying his rent, but said the emitter was not at risk.

In interviews with The Times, Derstine recalled the ordeal that had not previously been released.

"In the past 30 years," the incident "has probably been number 1 that we have had to deal with," he said.

LITTLE SPILLED, LARGE INTERRUPTION

The technicians confirmed the accidental release of cesium from the radiation device in central Seattle around 9:30 p.m. on May 2nd.

The removal of the device had been commissioned by a company that had been used for years in animal experiments by researchers at the University of Washington. But while the technicians were preparing the heater for transportation, they tore the protective metal shield and caused it to break.

Thirteen people were contaminated with non-life-threatening cesium: eight technicians who tried to remove the emitter, a building guard and an officer responsible for radiation protection who was in charge of monitoring the distance, two inspectors from the State Department of Health and an FBI agent who worked with Cesium wrapped in hair.

What happened that night – and in the months that followed – shows the disturbance caused by even a tiny, unintentional release of cesium.

The city fire department's specialists initially struggled to figure out how to decontaminate those who had been in the seven-story research and training building.

Across the street, at the University's Harborview Medical Center, emergency room managers – fearing cesium could be hospitalized – initially denied access to those in need of treatment.

A senior state health physicist, Mark Henry, persuaded the hospital, along with officials from the Seattle Fire Department and the National Guard, to ease up. A barrier could be created from thick plastic films, heavy paper and a lot of adhesive tape to protect the staff and other patients, they explained.

"Hospitals are not used to dealing with radioactive contamination," said Mikel J. Elsen, director of radiation at the Washington Department of Health, alongside Henry and other state officials in Tumwater, Washington.

An examination of all 13 people found that their contamination levels "did not pose a health risk to any of these people or the general public," said a spokeswoman for the university's medical school, Susan Gregg.

But more than seven months later, sections of six of the building's seven floors are closed due to lingering cesium.

Officials believed that an elevator near the broken-through radiation device spread the cesium with a "piston-like" effect. Once it got into the main ventilation system, it spread.

Hand tools found cesium in the drywall and other hard-to-reach corners and corners.

The heaviest concentrations were around the loading ramp where the spotlight had been positioned. Officials pointed to part of the concrete surface of an adjacent parking lot that was also contaminated.

The energy department is investigating to determine the "root cause of the accident," according to a spokesman, Gregory A. Wolf, who said the department had spent about $ 8.6 million on the cleanup by September 30.

No date has been set on which the building may be restored for previous uses.

"This was the worst contamination event that we had publicly in that state," said Elsen, the state health official. "And it could have been a lot worse because that's a lot of cesium if it all came out."

Henry, the state health physicist, described the event as a foretaste of what a dirty bomb could do.

"If you think someone can't get a handle on something like this and build a weapon of mass destruction, you have to check that again," said Henry. "You can see the consequences now. You have a dead building."

© 2019 Los Angeles Times – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

