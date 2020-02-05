Terrifying Reason Katy Perry depends on the royal family

American idol judge Katy Perry has spent time with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. But they do more than just rub elbows. Prince Charles recently appointed Katy as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust Children’s Protection Fund.

Katy posted the news on her Instagram Wednesday, along with photos of how she pretends to be with the Royals. Read on to find out more about Katy Perry’s new role and why Prince Charles chose it.

Katy Perry appointed British Asian Trust Ambassador

According to CNN, Prince Charles founded the British Asian Trust charity to combat poverty and inequality in South Asia. As an ambassador, Katy will help curb child trafficking in India.

AMERICAN IDOL TAPING STARTS AND KATY PERRY’S NEW LOOK SAYS EVERYTHING

“Every child is important and has the right to basic human needs,” Katy wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to donate to their campaign. The singer is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and says she has a “magnetic connection” to India.

In November Katy performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. There the singer met Prince Charles through the British Asian Trust. She posted on Instagram that she is happy that the organization is partially focusing on “Sustainability and environmental protection solutions”.

Why was Katy selected by the British Asian Trust?

In his speech as Ambassador, Prince Charles said that Katy has long been committed to charity around the world. However, some fans question the choice.

KATY PERRY DAZZLES IN HAWAII DEVELOPING THE AMERICAN IDOL 2020

A Twitter user pointed out that the American Idol judge is neither British nor Asian. They named several celebrities who they thought would be better suited for the role, including Jameela Jamil and Riz Ahmed.

I love Katy but seriously? She is not British or she is Asian. There are so many British Asian celebrities that should be in their place: Dev Patel, Jameela Jamil, Anjali Mohindra, Parminder Nagra and Riz Ahmed to name a few. https://t.co/J1su2rQoFV

– Zarik (@ zyusaf13), February 5, 2020

Do you suggest that the BAT as a charity only accept Asian ambassadors? It’s about finding people who have a passion for the charity’s work. She alone helped 130,000 last night.

– Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) February 5, 2020

Katy defended radio personality Nihal Arthanayake, who is also an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. He said the charity doesn’t just accept Asian ambassadors, pointing out that Katy helped raise $ 130,000 on Tuesday.

“It’s about finding people who have a passion for the charity’s work,” Nihal wrote. When someone argued that ambassadors should have a connection to the British-Asian community, Nihal replied that Katy’s connection was “human”.