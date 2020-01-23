Terrible. Kendall Jenner is caught abusing her dog. Shocking photo

The person who was involved in social networking around Kendall Jenner in the last few hours has been fat. Eye, not exactly because the model has uploaded provocative content to their social networks or because the paparazzi have caught it with a model of scandal by Los Angeles.

In fact, it has been a photo of a few paparazzi who have turned the nets upside down, but not for what Kendall looks but for a mess with her dog. And it’s not really a small mess. The negative comments generated by the photo in question are even numerous.

Photo by Kendall Jenner

And in the picture we can see Kendall walking her dog, a Doberman, with some friends. It is the collar that your pet wears that has generated much criticism of the celebrity.

KENDALL Jenner has been beaten by animal lovers for using a “cruel” dog collar that risks “pain and suffering.” animal organizations have urged dog owners not to use them and claim to risk “injury, pain and suffering” for pets. pic.twitter.com/9stSH7TKTD

– Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 22, 2020

A chain of skewers, as many in the networks have noted, ” does nothing to damage the dog . In fact, many animal lovers associations require users of this type of chain to stop using it.

Among other things, because unless the intention is to train the dog in a drastic way (something that is not exactly that it has the support of this type of association), it is a ” very harmful Collar for the dog.

We will see if, in view of this controversy, Jenner chooses to change the type of collar or not of her pet. Many claim it. That’s right.