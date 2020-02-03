Terri Irwin shares a moving 28-year anniversary tribute to deceased husband Steve

Terri Irwin remembered the day she and her late husband, Steve Irwin, decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

On Sunday 2 February, Terri shared an emotional tribute and photo on the occasion of the anniversary of their engagement.

“It was 28 years ago today, here at @AustraliaZoo, that Steve asked me to marry him,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and the deceased Crocodile Hunter star. “Life is constantly changing. Love is forever. “

Terri and Steve met for the first time in 1991, when they stopped at a small reptile park in Australia, where he worked as an animal caretaker at the time. Terri revealed to MEN last year that the sparks between them were immediate.

“We were immediately talking about wildlife and our passions in life, and I kept thinking,” I wonder if this man is married, “she said.” He said to me, “Would you like to meet my girlfriend?” “Sue?” I tried to be cool about it, but I was devastated. Then he says, “Hey Sue, Suey, come here.” And his little dog came running around the corner. “This is my girlfriend, Sue,” he said. I thought, “Yes!”

While they were directly connected, Terri had to return home to Oregon and Steve remembered telling her they would keep in touch.

“He said,” We must keep in touch, “but then a week passed and he hadn’t called, and two and three,” she recalled. “I thought maybe I didn’t quite understand what I thought the connection was.”

After waiting a month, he finally called her and said, “I’m coming to Oregon to see you.”

Terri and Steve continued in June 1992, the couple had two children together, daughter Bindi and son Robert.

In 2006, while working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest, Steve was stung by a stingray off the coast of Australia. He died on 4 September 2006, at the age of 44.

Every year on November 15, the Irwin family celebrates its legacy on Steve Irwin Day, the annual international event that honors the life and legacy of the beloved naturalist.

“Dad was my hero and the greatest wildlife warrior,” Bindi shared with PEOPLE last year. “It is a blessing to continue his work with my wonderful family. We hope to make him proud every day. We celebrate with lots of kaki and animals! Kaki is not just a color, it’s an attitude!”

Robert, the brother of Bindi, also said that Steve Irwin Day is “one of the most special days of the year for our family”.

“Dad was the ultimate Wildlife Warrior and therefore ahead of his time – he discussed climate change, habitat destruction and so many other environmental issues before they were discussed as widely as they are now,” he said at the time. “He changed the world and so many lives around the world. For my family and I we miss him every day, but we are proud to keep his mission alive. It is wonderful to see so many people showing their support for his legacy. “

The Irwin family continues to run the Australian zoo together and has recently taken in animals affected by the Australian forest fires that have taken place since September 2019.

