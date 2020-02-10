Terra Alta Mann accused of attacking man with 2 knives during conflict

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 3:20 PM EST

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested after MPs said he cut another man with a knife during a physical argument.

On Friday, February 7, Preston County Sheriff Deputies responded to a possible domestic incident at a residence on South Avenue in Terra Alta.

The complaint said that when the MPs arrived on site, they met with a man who had a cut on his right hand who was bleeding actively. MPs said the man was very sweaty and agitated. The man told MPs that he was arguing over a cell phone with Danny Owens [28] from Terra Alta.

The victim then told MPs that he and Owens were originally only arguing until Owens went to his room, got two knives, and tried to stab him, the sheriff department said. According to MPs, the victim had to use a chair to avoid being beaten, and at some point during the conflict, he was injured on the right hand and lower left side of his face. MPs said they saw wounds on the victim that matched the wounds described in his statement. The complaint said the victim said the conflict lasted about two minutes and that he believed Owens was going to do him great harm.

The complaint states that when Owens stopped attacking the man, he immediately left the residence. The male victim was treated at Preston Memorial Hospital for his wound, where he was stabbed.

According to MPs, both Owens and the victim live in the residence where the dispute took place.

Owens has been tried in court for malicious wounding. He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail was set at $ 50,000.