Teresa Giudice seen with former Anthony Delorenzo amid the separation of Joe Giudice

Joe, who?

Teresa Giudice was recently seen curled up with her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Delorenzo, a few days after it was revealed that she separated from her husband Joe Giudice for 20 years.

In the photos, both Teresa, 47, and Delorenzo are dressed in black from head to toe and are embraced. On Sunday, Delorenzo mocked himself on Instagram, captioning a selfie, "Incognito."

This is not the first time that fans of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" have seen the mother of four children with Delorenzo, as he previously made a cameo when he was hired to work in the family pool.

Last week, a source confirmed to People that Teresa and Joe, 47, would go their separate ways, since the patriarch of Giudice is currently awaiting the final decision in his deportation case in his native Italy. Christmas is expected to celebrate with the couple's four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10.

On Monday, Joe shared a message with his Instagram followers, making it clear that his concern is the present moment.

"Today I am Rollin" with the family. I am anything but predictable. Enjoy the short life, eat the 🍝! That's what they say here! 😂😂😂😂🇮🇹 [sic] "

