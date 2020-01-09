Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice celebrate daughter Gia's 19th birthday after the separation

Loading...

Teresa and Joe Giudice are on different pages, but both celebrated the birthday of their eldest daughter Gia on Wednesday with social media posts.

“Nothing was more fun than being your mother,” wrote Teresa, 47, a slideshow with photos of Gia, 19, on Instagram. “I am so happy to have you as my daughter that you inspire, teach and ground me every day! You were such a joy as a child and have always made me proud, loved and enthusiastic !! You are the biggest big sister and I appreciate everything you do for our family. I’m so proud of you, Gia, when you take on this crazy world! I love you! Happy birthday my first baby! My forever baby girl! “

47-year-old Joe shared a similar feeling: “In the past few years, it has been the most difficult for your father to see how you grew up to be yourself. Frankly, the longest years I’ve ever had to stay away from all your success! I’ve made tons of mistakes so far. Although I will give you my birthday present, I will shower you with love, my first birth, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you. “

“I always try to be the best father I can be because you, my little girl, are the best daughter I could ever ask for. I will always spoil you for this in the coming years. Happy birthday, you’ll always be your father’s little girl. Thankful forever. “

In the meantime, Gia spent the occasion with her friends in Montreal.

This is her first birthday in three years, which Joe has not detained. He previously served 41 months for fraud before being transferred to ICE detention pending a decision on his deportation complaint.

The couple “Real Housewives of New Jersey” made the decision to separate after 20 years of marriage at the end of last year because “nobody is interested in a long-distance relationship”. Joe has reportedly gone a few days while Teresa was recently seen with her ex, Anthony Delorenzo.

Joe last saw his daughters Gia, Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10] at Christmas.