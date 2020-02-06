Teradata reports that it has doubled cloud customers in 2019, reports Q4 estimates

The 40-year-old company Teradata published strong financial results in the fourth quarter on Thursday and outperformed market estimates thanks to the ongoing transition to a recurring revenue model. The company also reported that it closed 2019 by doubling its cloud customers.
The net non-GAAP Q4 result was $ 25 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, on revenues $ 494 million.
Wall Street was looking for a 16-cent profit on sales of $ 474.6 million.
“Teradata continues to make solid progress in its business transformation,” said interim CEO Vic Lund in a statement. “Teradata has a strong differentiation in providing the answers our customers need, on the scale they need, and we are resolutely focused on helping customers gain a competitive advantage in this world of ever-growing data.”
Subscription-based transactions accounted for 89 percent of the company’s booking mix in the fourth quarter. Recurring income increased by 7 percent on an annual basis, while annual recurring income (ARR) increased by 9 percent.
For the full year, the non-GAAP net income was $ 121 million, or $ 1.05 per diluted share. Total revenue in FY 2019 was $ 1,899 billion, compared to $ 2,164 billion reported in the previous year.
Subscription-based transactions accounted for 88 percent of the company’s booking mix for the full year. Recurring revenues of $ 1.362 billion increased by 9 percent, while ARR at the end of 2019 was $ 1.427 billion, an increase of 9 percent.
Verisign also published his financial report for the fourth quarter, with mixed results.
Q4 non-GAAP net income was $ 154 million, or $ 1.31 per share, on sales of $ 311 million.
Wall Street was looking for a profit of $ 1.33 on sales of $ 310.25 million.
For the full financial year 2019, the non-GAAP net income was $ 631 million, or $ 5.31 per share, with sales of $ 1.23 billion.
The company closed the fourth quarter with 158.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name basis, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to a year earlier.
“Targeted execution delivered another solid quarter that ended not only a solid year but also a strong decade in which we focused on our core business, expanded the domain name base and returned value to our shareholders,” said CEO Jim Bidzos in a statement . “In 2019 we marked more than 22 years of uninterrupted availability of the Verisign DNS for .com and .net.”
Cyber security company Fortinet also published the financial results for the fourth quarter and thereby beat the market estimates.
The non-GAAP diluted net result amounted to 76 cents per share with sales of $ 614.4 million, an increase of 21 percent on an annual basis.
Wall Street was looking for a profit of 70 cents on sales of $ 602.57 million.
Product revenue for the quarter was $ 238.8 million, an increase of 19 percent on an annual basis, and invoicing amounted to $ 802.3 million, an increase of 24 percent.
For the full year, Fortinet’s non-GAAP EPS was $ 2.47 with revenues of $ 2.16 billion, an increase of 20 percent on an annual basis.
“Our advanced architecture with proprietary SPU technology gives us a significant capacity advantage over our competition, as demonstrated by our security calculations and allows us to add extra functionality to our products,” said founder and CEO Ken Xie in a statement. “Our strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by our ability to incorporate advanced security and network functionality, including SD-WAN, into our products. We are focused on continuing to gain market share by investing in network security, expanding our Security Fabric platform and 5G, IoT, edge and cloud security innovations. “