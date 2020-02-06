Teradata reports that it has doubled cloud customers in 2019, reports Q4 estimates

The 40-year-old company Teradata published strong financial results in the fourth quarter on Thursday and outperformed market estimates thanks to the ongoing transition to a recurring revenue model. The company also reported that it closed 2019 by doubling its cloud customers.

The net non-GAAP Q4 result was $ 25 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, on revenues $ 494 million.

Wall Street was looking for a 16-cent profit on sales of $ 474.6 million.

“Teradata continues to make solid progress in its business transformation,” said interim CEO Vic Lund in a statement. “Teradata has a strong differentiation in providing the answers our customers need, on the scale they need, and we are resolutely focused on helping customers gain a competitive advantage in this world of ever-growing data.”

Subscription-based transactions accounted for 89 percent of the company’s booking mix in the fourth quarter. Recurring income increased by 7 percent on an annual basis, while annual recurring income (ARR) increased by 9 percent.

For the full year, the non-GAAP net income was $ 121 million, or $ 1.05 per diluted share. Total revenue in FY 2019 was $ 1,899 billion, compared to $ 2,164 billion reported in the previous year.

Subscription-based transactions accounted for 88 percent of the company’s booking mix for the full year. Recurring revenues of $ 1.362 billion increased by 9 percent, while ARR at the end of 2019 was $ 1.427 billion, an increase of 9 percent.

Verisign also published his financial report for the fourth quarter, with mixed results.

Q4 non-GAAP net income was $ 154 million, or $ 1.31 per share, on sales of $ 311 million.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of $ 1.33 on sales of $ 310.25 million.

For the full financial year 2019, the non-GAAP net income was $ 631 million, or $ 5.31 per share, with sales of $ 1.23 billion.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 158.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name basis, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to a year earlier.

“Targeted execution delivered another solid quarter that ended not only a solid year but also a strong decade in which we focused on our core business, expanded the domain name base and returned value to our shareholders,” said CEO Jim Bidzos in a statement . “In 2019 we marked more than 22 years of uninterrupted availability of the Verisign DNS for .com and .net.”

Cyber ​​security company Fortinet also published the financial results for the fourth quarter and thereby beat the market estimates.

The non-GAAP diluted net result amounted to 76 cents per share with sales of $ 614.4 million, an increase of 21 percent on an annual basis.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of 70 cents on sales of $ 602.57 million.

Product revenue for the quarter was $ 238.8 million, an increase of 19 percent on an annual basis, and invoicing amounted to $ 802.3 million, an increase of 24 percent.

For the full year, Fortinet’s non-GAAP EPS was $ 2.47 with revenues of $ 2.16 billion, an increase of 20 percent on an annual basis.

“Our advanced architecture with proprietary SPU technology gives us a significant capacity advantage over our competition, as demonstrated by our security calculations and allows us to add extra functionality to our products,” said founder and CEO Ken Xie in a statement. “Our strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by our ability to incorporate advanced security and network functionality, including SD-WAN, into our products. We are focused on continuing to gain market share by investing in network security, expanding our Security Fabric platform and 5G, IoT, edge and cloud security innovations. “