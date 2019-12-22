Tensions between the United States and North Korea emerge when heads of state and government from China, Japan and South Korea meet

Loading...

The ghostly picture of a new Pyongyang-Washington confrontation depends on China, Japan, and South Korea's meetings this week, with an increasing risk that North Korean measures will end unrest and the recent diplomatic effort will be turned upside down.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping separately on Monday. They then travel to the southwestern city of Chengdu to meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Although they are expected to discuss various economic issues, North Korea is likely to dominate the agenda.

Pyongyang is increasingly frustrated that the end of nuclear and long-range missile tests has not ended the debilitating economic sanctions against Pyongyang. It gave the United States a December 31 deadline to make concessions, but Washington was not moved.

Some experts predict that North Korea will soon be ready to test an intercontinental ballistic missile launch that would likely end the 2018 deal signed by its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Secretary of Defense hopes to resume diplomatic talks with North Korea

"Maintaining stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula and seeking a political solution to the Korean Peninsula problem is in the interests of China, Japan and South Korea," Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister, said at a press conference on Thursday at the trilateral meetings ,

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing this week after meeting in South Korea and Japan a few days earlier when diplomats were making final attempts to prevent a new confrontation.

However, North Korea has not responded to its public request to reopen the dialogue.

"The silence, even after Biegun's speech in Seoul, worries me," said Jenny Town, editor-in-chief of the North Korean surveillance website 38 North, on Twitter.

Beijing, along with Russia, suggested on Monday that the United Nations Security Council lift some sanctions by trying to overcome the current impasse and try to build support. However, it is unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break away from Washington.

North Korea is likely to test whether they feel "not satisfied": Pentagon chief

Although South Korea sees China as an instrument to revive negotiations, questions have so far been avoided as to whether it supports the new Beijing and Moscow proposal. Japan, which has favored sanctions against North Korea in the past, has not commented on the proposal either.

"With the upcoming Olympics (Tokyo 2020), North Korea would be a problem for Japan," said Narushige Michishita, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Japan.

"But bilateral talks with North Korea are likely to be a better approach for Japan than to loosen United Nations sanctions."

The US advisor hopes that North Korea will make the "right choice" after the missile test reported

