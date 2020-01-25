This time when I was reborn as slime, season 2 will drive up that bad slime! – Photo credit: 8bit

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more anime stories like this

The release date for “That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime”, season 2, is apparently planned for the fall 2020 anime season. The second season was confirmed for 2020 in the past, but the new announcement of the second season of Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken came thanks to an illustration by Happy Lunar New Year celebrating the TenSura series.

Lovingly known as Slime Isekai or TenSura, anime Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken has managed to immerse the hearts of fans in a predatory hug. While the isekai anime section has been swamped with stories of overpowering characters that harems gather in other worlds, TenSura is an original version of the concept, though it follows some of the genre’s standard tropes.

Aside from the fact that character development is more interesting than usual, the focus is on the Japanese Satoru Mikami, who wakes up in a fantasy realm as a blind slime monster.

The suit-wearing, funny surgical slime that has become Rimuru Tempest is hardly a boring potato art. Similar to Momonga / Ainz Ooal Gown or Diablo (see our articles on Season 4 of Overlord and How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2), it is the personality traits of the main character and how he uses his powers that drive the story.

While some characters only exist for comedic relief, this doesn’t mean that the other characters from Slime Isekai are just a cardboard cartoon that the viewer should fill with their own desires. The anime even goes so far as to emotionally build characters with a background story just to kill them, which is rare in the first season of an anime.

Fortunately, the anime audience will have plenty of opportunities to see the characters from when I was reborn as slime. The first season was a two-courier anime with 25 episodes, which was released in four Blu-Ray volumes from January 29, 2019.

The time frame for the release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated as Slime Season 2 comes from this image. Image credit: 8bit

Oddly enough, the main story for the anime Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ended on March 11, 2019 with episode 23. Episode 24: Black and Mask was a bonus episode. The episode is an original prequel story by author Fuse about the meeting between Diablo (spoken by Takahiro Sakurai) and Conqueror Of Flames Shizue Izawa and teases the darker nature of season two of Slime.

The fact that Takahiro Sakurai was hired as a speaker for Diablo was also an important indicator that the second season of TenSura was planned early. After all, the voice actor is known for leading roles in popular anime films like Code Geass, Ace Of Diamond and Psycho-Pass (who finally gets the Pyscho-Pass for season 3). Diablo hardly matters because he will play an important role in season two.

The final episode, Episode 25: Veldora’s Diary, was a side story from the perspective of the storm kite Veldora Tempest (who is now a huge manga fan). This episode is not entirely in the anime original as it adjusts the Veldora diary segments that appear at the end of each manga volume.

“Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken” (I was born as a Slime back then), new anime promo at Tempest Camp

– Sugoi Ranobe Plus (@RanobeSugoi), January 24, 2020

Updated January 24, 2020: The timeline for the release date of TenSura Season 2 has been added.

Updated January 14, 2019: Release dates for new OVA episodes added.

Updated August 15, 2019: Updated OVA and Light Novel details.

Updated March 21, 2019: Added spin-off news.

Updated March 18, 2019: Confirmed that I was reborn as Season 2 slime.

Updated March 12, 2019: Added full spoilers and updated news details.

Updated February 26, 2019: News about the delay in the TenSura OVA episode has been added.

Updated December 21, 2018: Key visual added for season two second place.

Updated December 7, 2018: The announcement and summary of the OVA episode was added when I was reborn.

This article contains everything that is known about the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, as well as all related news. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Manga / Light Roman compared to the TenSura anime

The story for the anime is based on the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken novel series by the author Fuse and the illustrator Mitz Vah. The author averaged two new books a year. Volume 13.5 was released in 2019, but it’s a recap novel. Volume 14 will be released on March 29, 2019, while volume 15 will be released on September 28, 2019.

You can also find the original web novel series on the Japanese-language Let’s Become Novelists website. The history of the web novel has already reached a satisfactory end, but the light novels have expanded the characters’ background stories and introduced new elements. Additional characters / monsters like Charybdis were also introduced.

Since 2015, Fuse has teamed up with manga artist Taiki Kawakami to produce a monthly manga adaptation of the main story. So far, the TenSura manga on volume 12 and volume 14 is due to be released on December 4, 2019. There is also a spin-off manga called How Monsters Walk, which will include up to five volumes from March 29, 2019.

From March 2019, the Monthly Shonen Sirius website launched another manga spin-off called That Time I Got Reincarnated as Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Ibun: Makuni Kurashi no Trinity). New chapters are published on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Written by Fuse and drawn by Tae Tono, the new manga tells the story of a girl from the kingdom of the beasts of Eurzania named Phos who goes to the storm on a secret order from Demon Lord Carrion.

Yen Press has licensed the English translation of the series That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. The English version will appear on volume 6 from August 20, 2019, while volume 7 will appear on December 10, 2019. The English manga is already on volume 10, but volume 11 will only be released on October 15, 2019. Volume 12 is scheduled for March 17, 2020.

Shizue Izawa was prophesied in history as the “fateful”, so the turn of the story surprised the audience quite a bit. – Photo credit: 8bit

The first season ended with a relatively quiet note instead of an epic fight as the final highlight. Instead of focusing the ending on the orc catastrophe or the invasion of Charybdis, the anime offered a solution to one of the most important overarching issues by fulfilling one of Shizue’s dying desires.

Ending like this was probably inevitable with just 23 episodes to tell the story. The next story arc begins with a section of action in which TenSura Season 2 needs to be properly adjusted (see the spoilers below for more details).

Overall, one could argue that the anime tells the story better than the light novels. The Shizue episodes were quite dramatic, but she rarely spoke in the books and never showed her flame powers by setting giant ants on fire. Shizue was pretty much silent until she met and fought Rimuru, and only then did she communicate her dying desire to take revenge on Leon Cromwell.

The pace of the anime allowed characters to be developed and expanded beyond the source material. The manga-loving grand master Kagurazaka Yuuki was introduced in the second cour and will play a decisive role in future anime seasons. It will be interesting to see if TenSura Season 2 extends its motivations for doing something.

At the same time, the anime skipped much of the world structure contained in the light novels, especially in the second cour. The growth of Tempest as a nation has been skipped and details regarding humanity and the Church have been glossed over.

However, the relatively slow pace meant that the anime didn’t devour the light novels all at once. Half of the anime, Episode 12, culminated in the threat of the orc catastrophe and its army of 200,000 monsters that threatened the creatures of the Great Jurassic Forest.

Similar to the anime “Sorcerer Kingdom of the Overlord” (see our article about Overlord, season 4), this conflict created the conditions for the foundation of the Jura Forest Alliance, which revolves around its own country called “Tempest”. The goal is to treat all monsters equally.

These events took place in Volume 2 of the Light Novel series and Volume 5 of the Manga main series. The arrival of Demon Lord Milim and the attack by Charybdis heralded the arrival of Volume 3.

The anime maintained the same pace throughout the process, so the second cour came to an end for Episode 23 in Volume 4 of the books and Chapter 52 of Volume 10 of the Manga series.

For those who want to read on, the epilogue of Light Novels Volume 4 is the best place to start. Only English readers will have to wait a little over a month for Volume 5 to appear on April 23, 2019.Read the translation of the online web novel approximately in the middle of Chapter 66: Chance Meetings.

The good news is that the breakpoint leaves plenty of room for a two-way film. Assuming the anime is popular enough, could some of the books even be turned into a TenSura movie?

The bad news is that Japanese manga chapters had little to do with the anime at the time the anime’s final episode aired in 2019. So manga readers wanted to read ahead of time what would happen after that time when I was reborn as a slime episode 24 have to wait impatiently for new chapters to be published.

This time I was reborn as a Slime OVA episode, the release of which was confirmed in 2020

The official website for the TenSura series has announced that several OVA episodes of That Time I Reincarnated As A Slime will be released as part of limited-edition manga volumes. The first original animation DVD (or OAD) was only bundled with the limited edition of Volume 13 released in December 2019.

This TenSura OVA episode was originally intended to be part of the special 11 volume, but has been delayed due to production issues. The special edition of Volume 11 Manga was canceled, but the regular edition was still released on March 29, 2019.

The story begins with Rimuru realizing that the city of Tempest has no form of entertainment. When proposing a sumo wrestling tournament that everyone can enjoy together, many strive for the prize. Not only that Oger-Wende-Kijin / Oni Benimaru takes part in the sumo tournament, women like Shion also play!

Key art for that time I was reborn as slime OVA 2. Pic credit: 8bit

A second Slime OVA episode was announced and released in July 2019 with volume 12. Fortunately, anime fans don’t have to wait because they can see the Slime OVA episode “The Tragedy Of M?” On Crunchyroll right away.

A third episode of Slime OVA episodes was announced in early 2020. It is a three-part original story by Fuse, which premiered in Japanese cinemas on January 26, 2020. The three OVA episodes will be released with volume 14 on March 27, 2020, volume 15 on July 9, 2020 and volume 16 on November 11, 2020.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 release date

Up until the last update, Studio 8bit or another company involved in the production of the anime has only officially confirmed that the release date of the second season of Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken is October 2020, the anime season in the fall of 2020. Die Production of a sequel was announced in March 2018, but the exact release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime for season 2 has not yet been released.

Once the message is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

If one of the goals for the anime was to promote the books, it worked. The Slime Manga series topped Book Walker’s charts, while the light novels were number nine on the top 10 list. The TenSura series joined other favorites like Overlord, KonoSuba, DanMachi, Goblin Slayer, Death March for Parallel World Rhapsody and No Game No Life.

『『 転 生 し ら ス ラ イ ム

TV ニ メ 続 編制 作 決定

2020 年 始 始 動‼

宣 宣 T # 転 転 ス #tensura pic.twitter.com/C1oTmcReQ3

– (@ten_sura_anime) March 17, 2019

This time I was reborn as a season two spoiler from Slime

Note: This summary of the storyline for TenSura Season 2 was updated as soon as the 23rd episode of That Time I Reincarnated As A Slime was released in Japan. The plot summary assumes that the second season through volume 8 will adapt.

“We will bare our fangs and avenge everyone who has acted against us. We will grant our blessings to anyone who shakes hands with us, ”said Rimuru. “We will do to our opponents what they did to us. In the future I hope that one day we can become friends. “

Season 1 ended just before the slime hit the proverbial fan. The first season was a foretaste of the beginning of the second season of TenSura, in which the advantages of becoming a true demon lord were mentioned. The fairy-like demon lord Ramiris also stated that a person had to be “fallen” in some way to become a demon lord. But Rimuru would certainly not have chosen what should happen next just to gain power.

The person who pursues Rimuru at the end of episode 23 is Hinata Sakaguchi. Hinata is another puppy that was called at the age of 15 and is now the leader of the Imperial Guard. She replies directly to the Pope of the Western Saints Church, who preaches the destruction of all monsters.

Art from that time I was born again as a slime novel. – Photo credit: Mitz Vah

The beginning of the second season of TenSura is likely to begin with a brief summary of the trip home from Rimuru, but the action will be felt immediately as Hinata attacks Rimuru and almost kills him. Rimuru barely manages to escape because she thinks he’s dead and he’s hurrying home.

In the meantime, Tempest was faced with its own attack. To protect Tempest’s ideals, Rimuru had gathered heroes to protect the Alliance. This goal quickly becomes complicated when heavily armed people from the nearby Farmus Kingdom march into Tempest at the behest of the Western Saints Church and the country’s best military.

At the same time, the pink-haired demon lord Milim Navathe declares war on the animal kingdom Yuurazania … and they are said to be allies of the storm! Even worse, all of this takes place when Rimuru is nowhere to be found!

When Rimuru comes home, he finds Tempest besieged by the enemy army. The Farmus attack kills numerous storm civilians. Even the Progress Shion is killed by the Bloodshades, a force that works under Hinata and does the dirty work of the Church.

Rimuru is devastated, but Great Sage offers a three percent chance of success. To resurrect everyone, Rimuru must become a true demon lord, but the cost of the ritual is high: 10,000 souls. Rimuru takes a cue from Ainz and massacre the invading army, killing 10,000 people in an instant and developing into a True Demon Lord.

Due to the conflicts, Rimuru Tempest rises and develops over time so that his human body appears more mature. – Photo credit: Mitz Vah

With the power of a demon lord, Rimuru is able to revive Shion, give his people new skills, and summon a demon he calls Diablo. The resurrected citizens become Yomigaeri, an immortal combat group. Even the Great Sage eventually evolves in the second season of Slime, allowing Rimuru to revive the Storm Dragon Veldora, with the ghost of the monster as one of Rimuru’s clones inhabiting a human form.

With the end of the attack on Tempest, Rimuru forms alliances between Tempest, the Dwarven Empire and several human countries. However, this conference is interrupted by the fairy Ramiris, who warns Rimuru that he is in danger due to the upcoming Walpurgis banquet of the demon lords.

The Walpurgis banquet is a night that usually announces the destruction of the country and its citizens. Misfortune followed the last time a Walpurgis banquet was held over a thousand years ago. All demon lords must participate and this now includes Rimuru.

A conspiracy to destroy Tempest lurks between the Demon Lords and Milim is now under the thumb of the conspirator pulling the strings. The main topic of discussion for the Walpurgis Banquet is how to punish Rimuru for becoming a demon lord. But Rimuru is able to locate this conspirator and confront the powerful person.

This battle is only the beginning of a civil war that breaks out in the human realms after it has failed to subdue Tempest. Rimuru gains full power from the Western Saints Church and Hinata. While she previously defeated Rimuru, he’s now a demon lord. However, it turns out that Hinata has a little more to offer than might initially be thought.

The second half of the second season of Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken is going a little crazy as combat skills begin to resemble Power Creep’s Dragon Ball Z levels. Rimuru has Ramiris build an underground labyrinth for entertainment, but it is the storm arena where a power exhibition called “Storm Tournament” will take place.

All of this is only reason for even greater confrontation. These earthly wars will eventually escalate into a heavenly war between demons and angels. The villain of the series is revealed and this person hopes to unite the world as one and lead it to destruction.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 release date to see what happens next. Stay tuned!