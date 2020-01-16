Tennis player union in demand as bushfire smokes and air quality increases

“We cannot allow that. The email we received yesterday from ATP and AO was a slap in the face. The conditions were ‘playable’. Were they healthy?

“Melbourne citizens have been warned to leave their animals indoors on the day I played qualifying, and have they been asked to compete intensely?

Briton Liam Broady has resisted the organizers because they have to play in smoky conditions.Credit: Getty Images

“What do we have to do to form a players union? Where is the protection for players, both men and women? When multiple players on the field need asthma spray and they don’t even have asthma? When a player breaks down and retires due to breathing problems?

“On the tour we let go of so many things that are wrong, but at some point we have to assert ourselves. ALL players need protection, not just a few.”

Broady’s tweet was supported by Dustin Brown, who also had to receive medical attention during his first round loss on Wednesday.

“‘I have a virus,’ the coroner told me,” Brown tweeted.

“For the first time in 35 years, I had to use an asthma spray to breathe better #wellsaidLiam.”

Former No. 25 Canadian Vasek Pospisil said the situation was “absurd” and it was “time for a players union”.

