Tennis boss confident of merging ATP Davis Cup after scheduled upheaval

Perth’s traditional Hopman Cup was canceled and the encounters in the Pat Rafter Arena overlapped with Brisbane International, which is now only a WTA tour. This led to criticism from leading female players who were displaced by the center court at the start of their tournament.

Tennis Australia claims this was a transition year.

The ATP Cup has $ 22 million in prize money and was created after a partnership between ATP and Tennis Australia. It has a remarkably similar format to the redesigned Davis Cup, revised by the ITF after signing a 25-year partnership with Spanish investment group Kosmos worth $ 3 billion.

Rafael Nadal called for a big team event instead of the two that were played earlier this season

Nadal believes that there should simply be a “world championship” in tennis. This view is endorsed by ITF President David Haggerty.

“We said an event – a big event – should be great for tennis,” said Haggerty.

He said there are still talks with the ATP Tour and its new chair, Italian Andrea Gaudenzi.

“We have a constant dialogue because I think we really need to look at it,” said Haggerty.

“I think he thinks the same way. I think the players say there are a lot of similar statements, so sit down now and try to figure out how we can do that.”

Nadal, who led Spain to the Davis Cup success in their own country in November, said the new schedule was confusing for fans.

“My opinion is very clear. Two competitions, team competitions in less than a month, are not good for our sport. Of course, this is good for some players because they are able to receive the higher prize money,” said Nadal.

“The audience was thrilled with the Davis Cup. Now that the first competition, the official competition, sees them on the tour [next], there’s another team competition.

“I think we have to be together. We have to do something big and have a World Cup.”

It is a constant dilemma for sport to make appointments and manage the competing interests of countless tennis players.

The women’s calendar is also changing. This year, the Fed Cup final with 12 nations will be held in Hungary in April.

Tennis Australia announced that there have been discussions with the WTA about establishing a women’s team that is similar in scope and style to the ATP Cup. Expanding facilities at the Queensland Tennis Center could be central to these plans.

Former US Open winner Sloane Stephens was unhappy with the relegation of women to the Brisbane International courts and said there was a lack of respect.

“We just weren’t talking to be considered at all. It was what ATP wanted, they got what they wanted, girls by the side, so it always is. I think it’s unfortunate but we play and we. ” do what we do and hopefully there will be some adjustments next year, “she said.

Craig Tiley, General Manager of Tennis Australia, met with the Queensland government last month to discuss possible stadium improvements in Brisbane and to run tournaments at the same time.

“The women’s version of what we talked about for men is still in the planning phase and both the players and all of our stakeholders knew that,” said Tiley.

“It’s a transition year, and all the decisions we make about what you’re talking about are related to that transition.”

Discussions with Tennis Australia confirmed by the WTA continued, which gave rise to the possibility that a WTA Cup could be announced in two years.

“Tennis Australia approached us to host a 2022 WTA Cup, but no decision has yet been made,” said Steve Simon, WTA chairman and general manager.

“We look forward to these discussions and look forward to continuing the tradition of competition in Australia to start our year.”

