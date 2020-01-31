Tennis Australia insists that Roger Federer should not be written off

“From this point of view we will see how the year goes by, how everything is with the family. We will go from there. Of course I hope to be back.”

Craig Tiley, the managing director of Tennis Australia, warned of calls to a deadline for Federer’s career, saying that the governing body “fully expects” that the six-time winner – most recently in 2017 and 2018 – will return.

Loading

“I would be very careful not to speculate about the end of Roger Federer’s career,” said Tiley.

“He plays almost always and is definitely still hungry. Roger is obviously enjoying his game. He clearly still loves playing tennis.

“Roger has proven time and time again that he has incredible powers of relaxation and endurance. In view of this, we expect to see him again next year.”

When he arrived in Australia, the Swiss said that when he packed his bags for Australia, he questioned his motivation to start a new season. The answer that came back was a resounding yes. Now that he’s packing his bags again and is leaving the country for an open that has two brilliant survivals against John Millman and Tennys Sandgren, Federer is satisfied with his performance.

“At the end of the day, I think I’m very happy. I have to be satisfied with what I have achieved. It was the maximum that I could take part in this tournament,” he said.

“Today it was terrible to go through what I did. A nice performance, a good goodbye, and in between you should forget because you know you have a three percent chance of winning. You know, I have to try You will never know, but as soon as you see it coming it won’t work anymore, it’s tough.

“I think I played well overall. I know I can play better. At the same time, I know I can play much worse. I think it is a very, very good result if no tournaments have been played before were. “

Loading

Federer decided to roll the dice, seize the intolerable opportunities and go to court against Djokovic. He had set an enviable record: no failures in his career.

“I don’t think I would have gone to court if I felt I had no chance of winning,” said Federer.

“Who knows how he feels?

“I thought there was something that can be done today, and it must have felt like it probably wasn’t going to get worse. If it were, it would have been my first retirement.

“We talked to the team about how bad it can feel and all that stuff. But it never got there, so that’s good.”

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

Most seen in sports

Loading