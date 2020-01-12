Tendulkar and Lara aimed to fight the bushfire

Ponting and Warne both played in the 2005 tsunami appeal match at the MCG, where more than 70,000 fans and high-profile formations from around the world played cricket.

West Indian virtuoso Lara and Indian master Tendulkar were both called up for the game, but Tendulkar did not play due to an elbow injury.

Ponting remembered this game on Sunday and said it would be great to see some of the game’s non-Australian greats adding to the game again this time.

“The 2005 game had two teams,” said Ponting.

“There was a fundraiser, but there was also an opportunity to play with Brian Lara, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and these guys we had never played with before.

“If we could build something like this for this game, it would be amazing.

“We have spoken to some players from different countries like the Tendulkars and [MS] Dhonis and such people.”

Warne then added Lara’s name to the list of targets.

When asked if it was realistic to bring out some of these caps, Ponting was confident.

“We can only try. We can only reach them and see if they want to help. It was a pretty tragic time in Australia. All of these people who were here and toured with different countries had a great time in Australia, ”said Ponting.

“It can sometimes be amazing what people do to help others in difficult times. So yes, as I said, we can only ask. Warney dialed most of them. “

Warne could also rely on his numerous connections to celebrities.

“Hopefully a few big names will get involved. It doesn’t matter whether it’s music, film, television or sport with the most varied codes, ”said Warne.

Australian cricket giants Ponting and Warne will captain the respective teams in a match with their former international stars Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke. Former test captain Steve Waugh and former television broadcaster and administrator Mel Jones are both determined not to be eligible to play.

Warne said that he and Ponting would sit down later to find out who would play on either side, although the leg-spinning wizard hoped not to play Lee after the Flitzer Warnes hand with a projector during a bicentennial Game from 2014 had broken at Mr.

The Legend Play is part of a mega fundraising day for the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund.

An Australian 20’s match for women at the Melbourne Junction Oval will open the pre-doubles procedure with the Bushfire match and the BBL final.

All game wins and earnings made on that day go to the Red Cross Fund.

CA has also announced an initiative that will volunteer employees from various California, State and Territory associations, as well as the Australian Cricket Association, to help restore efforts in areas with forest fires for up to three days.

“Throughout the Australian cricket family, including all states and territories, as well as the ACA, our initiative has helped volunteer more than 4,000 days to help where they are needed,” said CA boss Kevin Roberts.

Warne auctioned off his beloved baggy green cap for more than $ 1 million last week to raise money for the bushfire relief. The cap was purchased from the Commonwealth Bank, which will take the legendary garment on a national tour before donating it to the Bradman Museum in Bowral.

